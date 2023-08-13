Máximo Kirchner voted in Tolosa and Cristina Fernández will vote in Río Gallegos

The PASO are already played. Early, after 9 in the morning, the national deputy of the Frente de Todos (FdT) and candidate to renew his bench for Unión por la Patria (UxP) for the province of Buenos Aires, Máximo Kirchner, voted in the Buenos Aires town of Tolosa, in the province of Buenos Aires. The legislator arrived shortly after 9 a.m. at school No. 50, located at Calle 120 No. 841 in the town of Tolosa, province of Buenos Aires, in the district of La Plata.

The current national deputy heads the list to renew his bench for Unión por la Patria in the province of Buenos Aires. “That it be in peace and that as many people as possible vote, is the wish for today,” Kirchner said after voting. “Whoever is angry or afraid, let him also express himself and come vote.” Finally, he indicated that he will wait for the first results with “colleagues and companions”.

Máximo Kirchner’s request to Cristina: “Let our partner give us a hand, we need it”

For her part, the Vice President of the Nation, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, arrived on Wednesday afternoon at the airport in the city of Río Gallegos, province of Santa Cruz. The vice will vote at the Dr. Julio Ladvocat school and then he will return to his home in the south. From there he will wait for the results without being in the bunker that Unión por la Patria will have in the Chacarita neighborhood.

Cristina’s return to the City of Buenos Aires is scheduled for next week, with the result of the STEP already solved. At that time it is expected that his office in the Senate will once again have the double function of Presidency of the Upper House and campaign center, already with a view to the October elections.

olives

Alberto Fernández, current president of the Nation, also voted. In dialogue with the media, the president began by saying that “whenever you vote, Argentina becomes a better country”. “We are going through 40 years of democracy, therefore it is an important day,” stressed the president, who also highlighted: “It is an electoral process that we will surely finish in November.” The president, like most of the candidates, asked that Argentines come to vote: “It is the way to express our rights and our will for the future.” “We are going to wait for the data in Olivos and wishing our candidates the best,” he said before the intrigue that remained about whether or not he would approach the Unión por la Patria bunker.

RI/fl

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

