Alpha’s entrance to the Big Brother house It aroused a lot of controversy on social networks and even caused the annoyance of some of his ex-colleagues, as is the case with Maxi Judge.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Alfa will return to reality this Tuesday in a special entry that would be for a few days and could be part of a series of re-entries of former competitors before the end of the competition.

“It turns out that the guy disrespects the production and he goes to programs where I was forbidden to be and they only let me go out by zoom. I consult to see what the consequence of that was because I say ‘let’s see, I comply with the rules and he doesn’t, what consequences does he have’, and not only that he doesn’t have bad consequences but that heor they reward, he is going to enter the program, they are going to give him the pleasure, because it is something simply that he wanted and they know that it pays for them by rating, for money they will give the lousy example of rewarding pride, discrimination, arrogance and so many other things that I do not even dare to say, ”said Maxi , removed from Big Brother at the end of January.

maxi makes his statement about alfa’s entry into the house #GranHermano pic.twitter.com/GUmyhCrGcA — fede (@fedeebongiorno) March 7, 2023

“Terrible, really disgusting. I hope it will be a very temporary stay for my colleagues, because really I pity them after having endured so muchSeeing that guy go in again,… Seeing that guy go through that door again is going to be hell, poor people,” he continued and concluded ironically: “I hope it’s at least entertaining.”

The relationship between Maxi and Alfa was not good at home and they had several strong clashes. In addition, the Cordovan had also had production criticism because they prevented him from participating in the television broadcast of a River game where he had been invited.

Maxi angry with the production of Big Brother because they don’t let him attend the River field. He made a download through tiktok👇🏻pic.twitter.com/tqb7hIQUnf — feli (@nom0leste) February 26, 2023

The production of Big Brother did not give further details about the entry of Alfa. It is a surprise for the five remaining participants: Romina, Julieta, Camila, Marcos and Nacho.

news news–summary news–55-81″>





