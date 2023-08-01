MAXRIENY Unveils ‘Oriental Dream’ Collection, Blending Chinese Culture and Contemporary Design

MAXRIENY Unveils “Oriental Dream” Collection at Shanghai Show

SHANGHAI – MAXRIENY, the renowned fashion brand, debuted its 23rd autumn and winter limited show “Oriental Dream” at the Shamei Building on July 25. The collection explores the beauty of Chinese culture through contemporary design, showcasing the eternal romance and elegance that lies beyond the boundaries of reality.

Inspired by the Southern Song Dynasty poem “Canglang Poetry Talk·Poetry Analysis,” which speaks of the endless meanings and interpretations of the moon in the water and the image in the mirror, MAXRIENY founder Sara expressed her connection to this inspiration. She stated, “In this ‘Oriental Dream,’ I hope to use the perspective of oriental women to tell stories about the East. Let’s calm down and look at the flowers and the world together.”

The Shamei Building, designed by French businessman Sassoon Solomon Shamei a hundred years ago, served as the show’s location. The combination of history and contemporary elements provided the perfect backdrop for MAXRIENY’s ultimate oriental romance. Time and space intertwined as models walked through a show field adorned with broken mirrors, water installations, and metal orchids, creating an ethereal fusion of reality and dreams.

The MAXRIENY F/W 2023 collection showcases an elegant yet bold oriental female image. The fusion of futuristic metallic elements with oriental elegance creates a unique aesthetic. From gorgeous dresses to silhouette suits, the collection challenges stereotypes and empowers contemporary women to break free from societal norms. Beauty is celebrated in its diverse and multi-faceted nature, encompassing romance, independence, freedom, and strength.

The star-studded front row at the show included singer Zhang Zining, “Bazaar” fashion editor-in-chief Wei Tian, ​​and fashion blogger toni female monk, among others. The founder Sara described the show as a complete expression of her spirit, inspiration, and creative intention.

MAXRIENY aims to compose a movement in fashion, connecting with the contemporary Romantic Cool Girl through its clothing language. As the show comes to an end, the brand encourages individuals to enjoy the present, embrace the beauty around them, and make each day a romantic beginning for tomorrow.

MAXRIENY is continuing to make waves in the fashion industry, shaping the future of oriental-inspired designs and empowering women to redefine traditional notions of femininity.

