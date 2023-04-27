May 1 disaster action film “Shocking Rescue” exposed firefighters’ brotherhood poster road show was praised and frightened all the way_Brothers_Movie_Wang Ge

Original title: May 1st disaster action film “Shocking Rescue” exposed the brotherhood of firefighters poster roadshow was praised and frightened all the way

Sohu Entertainment News “Shocking Rescue” released a firefighter brotherhood poster. In the poster, the rescue brothers rushed to the core explosion area regardless of the engulfing flames. In the face of the catastrophe, they are each other’s spiritual pillars, and they jointly compose the indestructible brotherhood and friendship in the flames. “Shocking Rescue” tells the story of a devastating chemical explosion that caused the whole city to face catastrophe. The fire rescue team went deep into the sea of ​​fire with flesh and blood, and faced many difficulties to carry out life-and-death rescue.

The film successfully held a screening roadshow in Zhengzhou yesterday, and was highly praised by the audience such as “the texture of the picture is very conscientious”, “the whole process is frightening”, “the tears can’t be controlled at all”. “Shocking Rescue” is directed by Peng Shun, starring Du Jiang, Wang Qianyuan, Tong Liya, Han Xue, Yu Haoming, Han Dongjun and Wang Ge. It will be released on April 28, and it will be screened in advance today. The pre-sale is in full swing, and the road show will arrive today Hangzhou Station.

In the firefighter brotherhood poster of “Shocking Rescue”, the firefighter Han Kai (played by Du Jiang) and the firefighter Xiaowu (played by Han Dongjun) quickly climbed up along the rope, taking no time to care about the threat of the sea of ​​​​flames below them. Only saving lives is in sight. As the “eyes” of the fire brigade, Han Kai not only used drones to quickly and accurately judge the rescue and escape routes and guide the evacuation of large troops, but also personally went into battle to fight fires and rescue people. When he fell to save the injured firefighter brother, he did not hesitate to choose to be the backrest to avoid secondary injury to the brother, but he was seriously injured and insisted on completing the rescue mission. Xiao Wu, the “training pacesetter” in the team, resolutely moved forward. Even though his legs were soaked in highly corrosive acid water, his first reaction was still to save people first. Having never lost in a track and field competition, he never lost the chance to participate, but he still encouraged his teammates: “You can’t lose!”

In another poster, fire station chief Zhao Yingqi (played by Wang Qianyuan), deputy station chief Liu Zitao (played by Yu Haoming), and rookie firefighter Wang Wenbin (played by Wang Ge) faced difficulties in the fierce fire. Like every rescue in the past, Zhao Yingqi rushed to the front with invincible momentum. He tried his best to move a collapsed steel and iron plate with both hands, and he wanted to rescue the crushed firefighter brothers. His face distorted by force was full of desire to save people. As the "big brother" of the fire rescue team, he cares about the lives of the whole city, and he doesn't want to lose any of his brothers who were born and died together. Liu Zitao stepped forward with the heavy rescue equipment in his hands, and his anxious eyes were full of impatience for rescue. Faced with death threats countless times, he never wavered in his determination to save lives with all his might, and he never forgot to warm his heart and encourage the wounded during extremely difficult rescues: "Don't worry, I will definitely save you out." Wang Wenbin sprinted forward holding the little girl who had just been rescued from the fire. As a new firefighter, facing such a monstrous fire, it is inevitable that there will be fear. The fearless spirit of his teammates and the tireless mission of the firefighters made him embark on this thrilling rescue journey without hesitation. At the Zhengzhou Roadshow of "Shocking Rescue" on April 26, some viewers were shocked and said, "I really took on the role of a firefighter, and I really want to rescue the wounded as soon as possible." Some viewers felt that they were watching the movie Finally, I can better understand the psychology and emotions of the firefighters: "If I were them, I would make the same choice and go forward bravely to save the whole city", which made the firefighters watching the movie look gratified. A firefighter was very emotional when sharing: "The movie resonated with me very much. Every time I rescued a person in the usual rescue, I felt it was worth it!" When asked if they were tired during the filming, the creators all expressed emotion : "There will be times when we are tired, but compared to the real firefighters, our fatigue is really nothing. I am very grateful to the firefighters for giving us mental strength." It is reported that the film creators conducted closed training one month in advance, In-depth study of professional rescue operations. During the shooting, they wore equipment weighing up to 20 catties to complete various difficult movements in the thick smoke. The real fire and real explosion anytime and anywhere under safe conditions also allowed them to show a natural reaction state, just trying to present the best to the audience. Close to the perception of reality. It is understood that the Rescue Brotherhood has also extended the brotherhood from the movie to real life. The main creators said in their sharing that they encouraged each other to complete various challenges during filming, and they would go to the gym together to exercise even if they were tired after the filming. Wang Ge said with a smile: "Everyone has a very good relationship, and it really feels like a brother and family." Han Dongjun even bluntly said "I didn't shoot enough". The movie "Shocking Rescue" is produced by Asia-Pacific China Film (Jiangsu) Cultural Development Co., Ltd., Universal Century Film (Beijing) Culture Media Co., Ltd., Lianrui (Shanghai) Film Co., Ltd., Asia-Pacific China Film (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., Produced by Guangzhou Yingming Culture Communication Co., Ltd., Asia Pacific National Film (Chongqing) Culture Media Co., Ltd., Zhongfu Huanyu (Beijing) Culture Media Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Dongyang Hanyaying Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., Huawen Image (Beijing) Film Industry Co., Ltd. The company, Beijing Weimeng Chuangke Network Technology Co., Ltd., and Wushuang (Shenzhen) Film Co., Ltd. are jointly produced. The film is directed by Peng Shun, starring Du Jiang, Wang Qianyuan, Tong Liya, Han Xue, Yu Haoming, Han Dongjun and Wang Ge, Jiang Mengjie, Hu Jun, Xu Zhengxi, Luo Jialiang, Su Yan, Ding Haifeng special stars, Yin Xiaotian, Zhang Yang, Li Guangfu, Zheng Zhongyu, Zhang Yilun , Sun Shubo, Liu Yanxi, Zhang Xun, Zhang Junjie, Zhao Bin, Ma Yaoyao, Li Yu starring, will be released nationwide on April 28.

