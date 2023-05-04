“May 4th” Youth Festival Chengdu Hi-tech musicians released the inspirational song “Forward Again”|Dream|Struggle|Forward_Sina News

This article is transferred from: People’s Daily Online – Sichuan Channel

“I want to find my past, seize the remaining time of my life, work hard, move forward again, and realize my lifelong dream as soon as possible.” To welcome the “May 4th” Youth Day, the musicians of Chengdu High-tech Zone released a song named It is the inspirational single of “Again”.

“Again” was produced by Li Kanglin, Wang Wei wrote the lyrics, Chen Muhang composed and sang, Mao Xia arranged the music, and Zhao Heng designed and produced the poster. These creators are all young musicians in Chengdu High-tech Zone. They created this inspirational song together because of a musical dream.

Producer Li Kanglin said that the “May 4th” Youth Day is a festival for young people in China. It is a festival that encourages young people to pursue their dreams and face life bravely. The inspirational song “Forward Again” was released to commemorate the “May 4th” Youth Day. On this special day, many young people will look back on their growth and achievements, and at the same time think about their future direction and goals. This song is just such an encouragement and encouragement to young people, hoping that they can bravely face the challenges of life, actively pursue their dreams, and contribute their strength to the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

“I create lyrics that combine the true feelings of myself and those around me. The lyrics describe that young people will not go smoothly in the process of pursuing their dreams. They will always face difficulties and setbacks. They like to do anything, and they are in a particularly uncomfortable stage, but they are not knocked down, but to pick themselves up and start again.” The lyricist Wang Wei said that the purpose of this lyrics is to convey positive energy and encouragement to young people, calling on young people to Face confusion with a positive attitude, don’t be afraid of difficulties and failures, move forward in the rest of your life, and bravely pursue your dreams.

Chen Muhang, the songwriter, said: “The song “Again” uses pop-rock style in melody creation. In the process of composing the song, I integrated the sense of inspirational power into the melody of the music through the rock method of electric guitar. , let the melody and lyrics perfectly blend, fully express the profound connotation of the lyrics, and make the song pleasant to the ear, full of rhythm, and easy to remember. I hope this song can give young people a strong sense of resonance.”

At present, the inspirational song “Forward Again” has been launched on major music platforms and has been praised by many listeners. “This song gives people an inspirational and touching feeling. The song is full of strength, dreams, hope and positive energy. The emotional expression of the song is very sincere, and the singer’s voice is also very contagious, so that people can feel it when listening to the song The emotions in the singer’s heart resonate.” Mr. Zhao, an audience member, said that the positive attitude and dream-chasing spirit expressed in this song are in line with the spiritual connotation of the May 4th Youth Day.

lyrics:

“Again”

Wang Wei

in the quiet night

I sit alone in front of the study window

see pictures of myself when I was young

Remember the past when you struggled

Now I have become indifferent

don’t like many things anymore

I used to be not afraid of difficulties

things always look on the bright side

I want to find my past

Change the current negative concept

work hard, move forward again

Realize the dream of a lifetime soon

I want to find my past

seize the rest of your life

work hard, move forward again

Realize the dream of a lifetime soon

—————————-

the past is gone forever

Slack, I began to doubt tomorrow

See the dots of light flickering outside the window

The image of struggle floods in front of my eyes

Now I have become indifferent

don’t like many things anymore

I used to be not afraid of difficulties

things always look on the bright side

I want to find my past

Change the current negative concept

work hard, move forward again

Realize the dream of a lifetime soon

I want to find my past

seize the rest of your life

work hard, move forward again

Realize the dream of a lifetime soon

