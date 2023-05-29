“May and December” releases new stills to analyze families of young husbands and old wives|May and December_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

“May December”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on May 29, according to foreign media reports, starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, Todd Haynes (“Carol” and “Far From Heaven”) directed the new film “Five “December” releases new stills and will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Charles Melton (“Riverdale,” “Bad Boys: John Wick”) leads the male lead, with casting director Samy Burch (“The Hunger Games”) writing the script, which is based on her and co-star Alex Mechanik (“Ant-Man”). ) tells the story of Hollywood actress Elizabeth (Portman), doing her homework for her new film, traveling to the picturesque Maine coast to visit her character’s prototype, Gracie (Moore), who died 20 years ago for marrying a Jo, a man 23 years her junior, became a notorious tabloid hero.

Now that the Gracies are preparing to send their twin children to college, their family dynamic begins to unravel under the weight of attention. Joe never experienced this kind of thing when he was young, and now at the age of 36, he has become an “empty nester” and is beginning to face the reality of life. As Elizabeth and Gracie research and mingle with each other, the similarities and differences between the two women begin to ebb and flow.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)