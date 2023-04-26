May calendar, these are the payments with confirmed increases

The National Social Security Administration will finalize the April payment schedule this week. Meanwhile, the first collection dates of May 2023 for ANSES beneficiaries.

He May payment schedule will begin on Tuesday the 2nd, because the 1st is a holiday for the International Workers Day, with the liquidation of the Non-contributory pensions (PNC).

Meanwhile, the retirees and pensioners with minimum salaries will receive the monthly reinforcement of $15,000. Those who receive two incomes will receive a bonus of $15,000.

The bonus was established in three installments for the next increase due to the Mobility Law to be defined in June 2023.

When do I collect ANSES: payment schedule Non-Contributory Pensions (PNC)

DNI ending in 0 and 1 Tuesday May 2 DNI ending in 2 and 3 Wednesday May 3 DNI ending in 4 and 5 Thursday May 4 DNI ending in 6 and 7 Friday May 5 DNI ending in 8 and 9 Monday May 8

Retirements and pensions with minimum assets: when do I collect

DNI ending in 0 Tuesday May 9 ID ending in 1 Wednesday May 10 ID ending in 2 Thursday May 11 ID ending in 3 Friday May 12 ID ending in 4 Monday May 15 ID ending in 5 Tuesday May 16 ID ending in 6 Wednesday May 17 ID ending in 7 Thursday May 18 ID ending in 8 Friday May 19 ID ending in 9 Monday May 22

Universal Child Allowance: when do I receive AUH in May 2023

DNI ending in 0 Tuesday May 9 ID ending in 1 Wednesday May 10 ID ending in 2 Thursday May 11 ID ending in 3 Friday May 12 ID ending in 4 Monday May 15 ID ending in 5 Tuesday May 16 ID ending in 6 Wednesday May 17 ID ending in 7 Thursday May 18 ID ending in 8 Friday May 19 ID ending in 9 Monday May 22

When do I collect SUAF: payment schedule May 2023

DNI ending in 0 Tuesday May 9 ID ending in 1 Wednesday May 10 ID ending in 2 Thursday May 11 ID ending in 3 Friday May 12 ID ending in 4 Monday May 15 ID ending in 5 Tuesday May 16 ID ending in 6 Wednesday May 17 ID ending in 7 Thursday May 18 ID ending in 8 Friday May 19 ID ending in 9 Monday May 22



