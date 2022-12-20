Maya Ruiz-Picasso, the eldest daughter of the great Spanish artist Pablo Picasso (1881-1973), custodian of her father’s legacy and subjects of many of his post-Cubist masterpieces, has died at the age of 87, as announced today by a spokesman for the family, without providing further explanations. Maya Picasso had always lived in Paris.

María de la Concepción Picasso, familiarly known as Maya, was born in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, on September 5, 1935, from the painter’s relationship with the French model and muse Marie-Thérèse Walter, with whom he had been romantically linked since 1927.

A photographer by profession, she has dedicated most of her life to the study and conservation of her father’s legacy, curating publications and exhibitions. Maya was the second of four children by her father. Her eldest was her half-brother Paulo (1921-1975), father of Bernard Ruiz-Picasso and Marina Picasso, born of the artist’s marriage to the dancer Olga Chochlova. She also has two younger half-brothers, Claude (born 1947) and Paloma (born 1949), born of her father’s relationship with the French painter Françoise Gilot. Picasso adored his eldest daughter: the arrival of this little girl was a revolution in the artist’s life, who never erected walls between his private sphere and his own creative universe, so much so that he made her the subject of several masterpieces and dedicated a series of paintings to her : «Maya à la poupée» (1938), «Maya à la poupée et au cheval» (1938), «Maya au costume de marin» (1938), «Maya au bateau» (1938) or «Maya au tablier» ( 1938).

In 1960 Maya married Pierre Widmaier, a soldier in the navy, with whom she had three children: Olivier, Richard and Diana. Diana Widmaier Picasso is an art historian specializing in the work of her grandfather Pablo, whose exhibition «Picasso and Maya: Father and Daughter» she curated in 2017 for the Gagosian Gallery in Paris, with Picasso portraits of her eldest daughter her.

In 2021 Diana Picasso had curated for the Picasso Museum in Paris with a small unpublished treasure of works by her great grandfather, conceived as pure entertainment for her daughter Maya.

In October 2021 Maya Picasso appeared in public for the last time in a hall of the Picasso Museum in Paris, surrounded by her son Olivier and daughter Diana, to donate six paintings, a sketchbook, a statue and an ethnographic work .

Only one painting was shown for the occasion, “Enfant à la sucette assis sous une chaise”, a symbolic painting, since it represents Maya as a child, “hidden under the furniture, as a dark omen of the imminent world war”, explained Olivier Widmaier picasso.