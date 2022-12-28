Mazda CX-30 (born in 2019) adopts the stylistic concept – all Japanese – of the “KODO” design. In practice, “less is more”, i.e. cleaner and lighter but at the same time elegant lines. Translated, it means an original and pleasant silhouette, further enhanced by the Soul Crystal Red tint of our test specimen (here the video).

A “human centric” car, that is, it places man at the center of its attention. The driver, the passengers and their needs. And “less is more” is also the leitmotif of the passenger compartment: a large but minimal space, where everything is easily usable and close at hand.





You travel comfortably aboard the Mazda CX-30; with the raised driving position and visibility typical of SUVs. The instrument cluster and central display are oriented towards the driver, to minimize any distractions. In Japan all this has a name: “jinba Ittai”, as if the vehicle were an extension of the driver’s body.

Under the hood of our test sample is an engine entirely designed by Mazda. It’s called Skyactive-X: in simple terms it is a petrol engine which however behaves like a diesel. It is the first production petrol engine in the world to have the advantages of compression ignition like that of diesels. So less fuel consumption and fewer emissions.





The engine is a 2.0-litre, integrated with mild-hybrid technology – also useful for moving around in the ZTL of large cities – which saves fuel by recycling energy during deceleration and powering an electric motor that supports the internal combustion one. It is combined with a six-speed manual gearbox, in our case also with all-wheel drive, and is capable of developing 186 HP.

The four-wheel drive guarantees a comfortable ride in all situations and serves to improve traction and grip even on roads, sometimes a little more tortuous, like those of our test drive, in the Oltrepò Pavese areas.





Naturally, there is a wide range of active and passive driving assistance systems, available on the Mazda CX-30 which, not surprisingly, also won the coveted 5 stars in the Euro NCap crash tests. The price of our sample under test (Exclusive set-up) is 38,000 euros.