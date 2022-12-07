ROME – An all-stock 2.0-litre Mazda MX-5 Roadster demonstrated how it is possible to combine performance and sustainability using sustainable fuel with zero fossil fuels. Running on Coryton’s Sustain 100% sustainable road fuel, the production Mazda MX-5 lapped the Anglesey Circuit in Wales, Oulton Park in England, Knockhill in Scotland and Kirkistown in Northern Ireland during a week in which the car also covered 1,000 miles in the UK from circuit to circuit on the sustainable petrol. Second generation Coryton fuel was created using 100% agricultural waste, such as straw, by-products and crop waste, in short, only materials that would not be used for consumption.

For its part, Mazda, the first manufacturer to join the eFuel Alliance in Europe, is committed to reducing the CO2 emissions of every car and believes that all available options must be used to achieve climate neutrality. As demonstrated by the 1,000 mile drive across the UK and loop laps, sustainable fossil-free fuels can be a solution to decarbonise the many millions of combustion engine cars that will remain on our roads over the next few years. The Mazda MX-5 set off from HQ in Coryton in Essex, via Motorsport UK headquarters in Bicester, before completing a lap of the four British circuits. The performance, economy and character of the fully stock MX-5 engine have remained unchanged thanks to the 100% street Sustain fuel supplied by Coryton, so much so that excluding circuit laps, the car has recorded a average of 6.19 l/100km.

“We are delighted to have partnered with Mazda on this project – explained David Richardson, director of Coryton – As this challenge has demonstrated, sustainable fuel is a real and credible player in our efforts towards net zero. It’s a solution that performs excellently, works with existing vehicles and has the potential to reduce the amount of CO2 we currently release compared to traditional fossil fuels. Drop-in sustainable fuels are already ready for everyday cars with internal combustion engines. In the UK alone there are 36 million cars with these engines that could reduce emissions right now. The product and the technology are ready: the industry just needs support to help it grow, which can be done gradually. But every liter of fossil fuel we replace directly helps us meet our climate goals.” Sustainable fuels are also used in motorsports and Mazda has partnered with Motorsport UK to support running laps at the circuit in each of the UK states.

“Around 90% of vehicles on British roads are still powered by an internal combustion engine, and many of them are capable of operating for many years to come,” said Hugh Chambers, CEO of Motorsport UK. such as biofuels, e-fuels and synthetic fuels, they provide a low-carbon alternative to conventional hydrocarbon-based fuels, ensuring that the life span of these vehicles is maximized with minimal impact. It’s great to see Coryton Fuels join forces with Mazda to demonstrate that it’s possible for everyday road cars to not only be driven around a racetrack on 100% sustainable fuels, but to do so without any loss of performance or reliability.”

“This is a brilliant demonstration of how sustainable fuels could help reduce CO2 emissions from cars if they become widely available – added Jeremy Thomson CEO of Mazda Motors UK – In line with Mazda’s position on renewable e-fuels, they are delighted that through this activity here in the UK we have helped to raise discussion and awareness of the role sustainable fuels can play, together with electrification, in reducing vehicle emissions. It is particularly fitting to highlight how these fuels have the potential to make driving pleasure sustainable, whether on the road or on the track, for fun or for competition, and all of this is fundamental for a car like the Mazda MX-5, which offers fun driving for over 30 years. I hope this demonstration is a harbinger of bigger and better things.”