ROME – The objectives announced by Mazda Motor Corporation in the update of its medium-term strategic plan and management policy up to 2030 are ambitious. The climate emergency and the profound change in the automotive sector underway in recent years, particularly in Europe with the expansion of electrification and the related regulatory context, impose radical choices on producers. The Hiroshima-based brand responds positively to the uncertain economic environment and reaffirms its commitment to achieve carbon neutrality in all its activities by 2050. The flexibility of Mazda’s response to future changes is articulated in a plan divided into three steps towards 2030: acceleration of electrification as part of the multi-solution approach; Transition to electrification; Early launches of BEVs through strategic partnerships. In the first phase, starting today and running through 2024, Mazda will focus on achieving greater resilience to changes in the environment, re-igniting its technology development, supply chains and cost reduction efforts.

In this phase, the house will continue to push the electrification of its range, with models with a strong appeal able to satisfy the regulations in the respective markets, consequently implementing its multi-solution approach. In the old continent, models such as the MX-30 Bev and the CX-60 Phev are achieving considerable success with over 20,000 units sold, which will be supported by the arrival of the MX-30 R-EV in 2023, as well as by other future electrified products , including the three-seat CX-80.

In the transition to electrification, from 2025 to 2027, as regulations become more stringent, Mazda will focus on building the components of its range necessary to complete this transition. This will be done both through the refinement and use of Mazda’s multiple electrification and manufacturing technologies, as well as the global rollout of new battery electric vehicles. As for the anticipated launches of the BEVs towards 2030 through strategic partnerships, this transition will be completed during the third phase which will end in 2030. The agreements that the albatross brand will enter into to make the transition towards electrification will span different areas and is The signing of a collaboration for the development and production of high-efficiency electric drives together with partners has already been announced.

The first step towards electrification of all its models by 2030 is represented by the entry into a joint venture company to develop a highly efficient production technology with a production and procurement structure for electric propulsion groups. The top management of the Japanese company also announced that it has concluded a joint development agreement for the development of inverters, including silicon carbide semiconductors. In addition, a joint development agreement was signed for advanced technologies for electric motors, establishing a joint venture company together with two partner companies to acquire and develop the technology for such propulsions. In terms of batteries, Mazda will continue purchasing from its partner companies and in addition to the current suppliers, the house has recently entered into an agreement with Envision Aesc for the supply of batteries for the production of electric vehicles in the country.

In the medium term, given the launch of further battery electric models, Mazda is considering the possibility of investing in the production of batteries through the solutions deemed most suitable. Finally, the company’s commitment to continuing to improve the safety of its vehicles should be noted, focusing on the development of advanced human-centred driver assistance technology, with the goal of “zero fatal accidents” caused by any new Mazda by the 2040.