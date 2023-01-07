

video screenshot



#Mbappé and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles took a close photo and netizens ridiculed: twin brothers? #Recently, football stars Mbappe and Hakimi, who are traveling in the United States, visited Nick Universe Park. Mbappe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Michelangelo took a joint photo, which attracted the attention of many netizens.

Because Mbappe looks exactly like the comic book character Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, coupled with his fast speed and explosive power, he won the nickname of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”. After the Paris teammates knew about it, they gave Mbappe a turtle mask.

Some netizens joked: “Which one is Mbappe?”