MC Yallah & Debmaster, chills in the night

Although involved in the Ugandan rap scene since 1999, MC Yallah was only revealed to the rest of the world in 2018 under the leadership of the Nyege Nyege crew, which was then released Agree on his Hakuna Kulala label. The Covid not helping to give a follow-up to this extraordinary first album, the Kenyan of origin squats at the Nyege villa during the pandemic and continues to immerse herself in the work of the most crazy beatmakers in her ecosystem, such as the Congolese Chrisman, the Japanese Scotch Rolex, or its historic partner, the French Debmaster. Aware and as poetic as it is political, Yallah’s polyglot rap is once again playing arm wrestling with these convoluted instrumentals with a dancehall, trap or even death-metal flavor. It was in Lille, on a barge transformed into a concert stage, that MC Yallah and Debmaster defended the intense Oh God Beibe, one mesmerizing the crowd with her sharp flow, while the other manhandled the beat with a custom PlayStation controller. Behind this dark and sometimes violent music, however, hide two adorable personalities that PAM found after the concert, for the time of an interview.

Julien, why are you playing video games during the concert?

Debmaster : (laughs) Debmaster is actually my gamer nickname. My name is Julien Deblois and I played online with my brother and friends in my small village in Picardie, in the north of France. Everyone had a manly nickname like Zeus, or Dark something. Ironically, I chose Debmaster, and it became my account name in Caramail, AOL, Soulseek… A guy contacted me on Soulseek because he found my music on my account. At that time, I was making music for fun with my computer, it wasn’t serious. The guy ran a French label, and asked me to do an album with American MCs that I loved! I didn’t understand why he was asking me to do hip-hop because I was just doing weird stuff on software. Then I was active with this name and couldn’t change it anymore!

So what are you doing with that PlayStation controller on stage?

Debmaster : Video games have always been very important to me. I was a kind of teenager with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, editor’s note), I found excuses to spend time on my computer and music saved my life in a way . A cool guy created a device that allowed any type of controller to be used. The controller sends data and transforms it into midi language, before sending it to Ableton.

Yallah, you rap in several languages, what do you talk about in your songs?

M.C. God : I rap in 4 languages, but mostly Luo and Swahili from Kenya and Luganda from Uganda. For example, “Kubali” means “to accept” or “to agree”. In the song, I convince myself to be okay with what I’m doing, and to move on with it. Most of the songs are based on personal experiences and what’s happening in my community. I have another song called “Dunia”, it means “the world”. I say people are not fair in this world, and there are a lot of problems in Kenya, like thefts. We now call Nairobi, “Nairobbery” (pun on Nairobi and robbery, theft)! People get so smart they can rob you in the blink of an eye, you don’t even know it. But ultimately, I also say that there are plenty of good people in this world.

Is the new album politically charged?

M.C. God : Yes clearly, especially on “No One Seems to Bother”. There are huge problems in the world, like xenophobia in South Africa, genocide in Rwanda… In Africa there are also a lot of robberies and murders. Someone can just look at you and think you have money, and even if you don’t, they attack you. I lost a cousin back home in Kenya in 2017. He was coming home from work, some guys were following him and asking for his phone and money. He had nothing and they killed him… It’s so commonplace, they don’t ask questions, they don’t care!

Tell me about your collaboration with Debmaster? Did you imagine working with a French beatmaker?

M.C. God : There are producers I used to work with in Uganda, but in 2017 Arlen from Nyege Nyege discovered him and asked him to send beats for Ugandan MCs. I listened to the first beat he sent and it was crazy! But ! Because there is a but (laughs). I was wondering how I was going to rap on it! It was a fresh and new style. I used to rap to old school beats or trap… I noticed the count was different, it was crazy. His style has no rules. At first I was scared, but I like to challenge myself! So I did. I like the fact that it pushes me to experiment. Now we do our own thing and that makes us and our audience happy.

Debmaster : At first, I didn’t want to force anyone to do something experimental. And that was actually Arlen’s vision, that was good. We made a single, then we continued with “Dunia” and “Kubali”, which we finished in two days!

M.C. God: This rhythm also makes my style more choppy. I rap differently thanks to these beats!

How do you work together?

M.C. God : Sometimes he sends me 30 beats, and I choose one or two, my choice can be just based on the intro. 5 seconds are sometimes enough to judge if it will be great!

Debmaster : Then she writes something that I can’t even imagine. I don’t think what she’ll do when I’m working on the beats. The Nyege Nyege team encourages us to express ourselves, so our interpretation of rhythm is sometimes different, but we can also go in the same direction. The way we share energies is intense! We don’t have time to think, so we work very spontaneously and are now hooked (laughs).

You are also working with Chrisman and Scotch Rolex on this album. Why did you choose them?

M.C. God : They are good producers. I remember during the pandemic: Chrisman was a little stressed and frustrated. We didn’t want to stay at home, we just wanted to go to the villa and talk with people. Chrisman was doing beats and I was rapping over them, we did at least 8 tracks together. Scotch Rolex is crazy. I think that’s why I work with all of them, because they’re crazy! (laughs). They drive me even crazier.

Julien, for your part, did you have any experience of African music before working with Yallah?

Debmaster : Not really, just unconsciously maybe… I spent almost a year in Cairo. I met Mohamed Abozekry, Oud player. We did a little music, but that’s the only serious connection I had with Africa before that. From my small village, I didn’t really have any contact with Africa, apart from the clichés spread by the media, like Yannick Noah or mainstream “world music” stuff. When Nyege contacted me around 2015, I was in Berlin, and I was surprised and excited at the same time, I didn’t even know anything about the villa and the festival in Kampala…

Did you go there immediately to meet and work with the artists of Nyege Nyege?

Debmaster : Actually, I have multiple sclerosis. I find it difficult to recover when I walk a few hundred meters. I relapsed in 2016 and had to go to the festival. In 2017, I did a marathon right after recovering, because I’m a little crazy… I trained all year round so I told the guys that I would come the year after. In 2018 I took an exam in Berlin because I was learning German to be able to work in a nursery. In 2019, I had another relapse, but I recovered and we were finally able to tour with Yallah in Europe! But I only went to Kampala for the first time in September last year… That was after 6 years of daily communication! But I’m a nerd, so I think it was very constructive that way we easily managed to release a very cool album together. When I met Yallah, we quickly felt very comfortable with each other.

M.C. God: We met for the first time in Venice, only two weeks before our first show!

On the album, you also push the boundaries by working with Lord Spikeheart. How did you know that the fusion between hip-hop, metal and experimental electronic music would work?

M.C. God: I already knew Martin Khanja aka Lord Spikeheart. I wanted to work with him, and when Deb told me sent this beat, I knew it was time. We wrote the song during a jam while rehearsing, maybe in 10 minutes! And the next day, we played it on stage and we rocked! (laughs)

Since you toured in Europe, do you feel more recognized in your country?

M.C. God : It begins. I’m not famous, but I’m going to start filming in Africa, so they’ll have to get started! It is the same in other countries. For example, when Slikback plays in Kenya, people don’t understand, because his style is new!

According to many people, your flow is unique, there is no comparison. What do you think ?

M.C. God : When I was young, I listened to Timbaland & Magoo, Busta Rhymes, the Fugees, Missy Elliott… I loved their way of rapping, I fell in love with hip-hop thanks to these artists. At that time, the first hip-hop group in Uganda was called Young Vibes, and they were inspired by them. I imitated the songs, but as I explained to you, when Deb sends me her beats, each time I discover a new flow in me. It also depends on the language I use. In fact, I don’t listen to much current hip-hop music, because I’m afraid of sounding like the artists if I listen to them too much. I listen to myself more, I try to appropriate hip-hop in my own way and to challenge myself, to do something that I have never done before. I think it helped me because sometimes I even get goosebumps listening to me! I know I have to try something else for the next track, that’s why nothing is alike: there are trap, drill, slow and fast songs… I try to be friends with the beat, to only form ‘A.

Since you like to challenge yourself, will you rap in French one day?

(laughs)

Debmaster : She already did it in Italian during a show! She was rehearsing backstage, and she did it on stage. It was crazy !

M.C. God : Italian is easier than French. French is difficult to learn, I have problems with my language when I try (she laughs and starts rapping in Italian)

MC Yallah will play at the Nyege Nyege Festival in Aubervilliers on July 14th.

Oh God Beibe is available here.

