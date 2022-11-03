As Marvel’s annual masterpiece “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is about to be released, this time, we will launch a new Happy Meal in cooperation with McDonald’s. In addition to the iconic black and purple color of the “Black Panther” armor, the package also includes Ironheart, Minifigure toys of movie characters like Namor, Shuri and Okoye.

“The first Black Panther film has inspired a new generation of Marvel fans because they tell powerful stories, empowered by a talented and diverse cast,” Jennifer Healan, VP of Marketing at McDonald’s, said in a statement. It’s a whole new standard on the big screen, and now we’re excited to bring that experience to our restaurants and help fans see and celebrate their superheroes through Happy Meal.”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” version of Happy Meal can be seen at McDonald’s participating in the United States, and the film is expected to be officially released on November 9, interested readers may wish to pay more attention.