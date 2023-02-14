Original title: mechanical earrings, cyber helmets, ‘wearable art’ is exploding intensively

Author: 1626 trend selection

In the Balenciaga 2022 spring and summer series catalogue, the models all wore the “cyber mechanical mask” designed by the Japanese model artist Keito Ikeuchi. This strong retro-futuristic style accessory also attracted a lot of attention and discussion for a while.

In the past two years, with the maturity of 3D printing technology and the promotion of social media such as Tiktok, more and more novel and unique “wearable art installations” have begun to emerge, showing a faint trend of concentrated explosion.

Mechanical Earrings, Cyber ​​Helmet

The explosion of ‘wearable art installations’

ATTEN Cyborg Helmet

A series of ‘cyber mechanical helmets’ launched by Vietnam’s cutting-edge fashion brand ATTEN late last year also attracted a lot of attention. The combination of large-area translucent acrylic materials and model parts looks very similar to the metal helmets of Daft Punk Band!

Some netizens called it a fashion version of the ‘Kamen Rider Helmet’~ ATTEN officially released the corresponding helmet style, and the overall All Black is quite handsome.

Alfaz Syam Keycap Gear

Indonesian artist Alfaz Syam started last year to use discarded keyboards to create a series of ‘keycap equipment’, including helmets, masks, gloves, slippers, sunglasses and other items, which were sold out at the speed of light after being launched online. also reported.

Alfaz Syam’s art form can be said to have given new life to e-waste, and Alfaz Syam said that more similar recycled products will be launched in 2023.

Offgod Headphone Accessories

Hong Kong artist Offgod is undoubtedly the most well-known in the field of “wearable art” at the moment. He used 3D printing technology to make a series of Air Pods Max earphone accessories, which combined the two-dimensional and cult style. Last year It quickly exploded on social media.

Both Virgil Abloh and Takashi Murakami have publicly praised Offgod’s novel ideas on Instagram. This year, Offgod also cooperated with designer Salehe Bembury to launch a customized version of Crocs’ joint customized earphone accessories.

The History of Wearable Art

LV and Balenciaga set off a new wave

Vivienne Westwood in London in 1977 (right one)

‘Wearable Art’ Wearable Art is not a new term. It can be traced back to the Arts and Crafts movement in the 1850s. It aims to add aesthetic design to wearable items and sacrifice practicality in order to attract more people during exhibitions and performances. Attention – in short, putting the artwork on your body.

In the 1970s, driven by the exotic clothes of hippies and punk culture, wearable art developed greatly. By the 1990s, wearable art had been deeply bound with fashion, contributing to a variety of bizarre and unconstrained styles.

Alexander McQueen antler headdress / Maison Martin Margiela jewelry mask

Jean Paul Gaultier’s cone corsets, Thierry Mugler’s Machina, Maison Martin Margiela’s bejeweled visors, Alexander McQueen’s assortment of feathers, antlers, butterfly headpieces and more – these designers were among the early leaders in ‘wearable art’ fashion By.

After 2000, the aesthetic trend began to gradually change. Coupled with the outbreak of the economic crisis, consumers are more inclined to buy durable clothing. Minimalist brands such as Calvin Klein, Jil Sander, and Celine are popular. To do subtraction, fast fashion brands have emerged one after another, and the exaggerated “wearable art” trend has gradually withdrawn from the mainstream fashion stage.

Louis Vuitton

Balenciaga

Loewe

Over the years, with JW. Anderson, Demna Gvasalia, Virgil Abloh and other new-generation designers are in charge of fashion houses, and the entire fashion ecology has also ushered in unprecedented changes. The integration of more diverse perspectives and fashion has also brought a large number of novelty items:

Louis Vuitton’s paper airplane suit, Balenciaga’s one-piece rubber suit, Loewe planting grass on clothes, etc., ‘wearable art’ has begun to rise again, and these exaggerated designs can trigger a lot of reports after each show;

Related novelty accessories, such as Louis Vuitton’s paint buckets and coffee bags; Balenciaga’s garbage bags, potato chip bags, etc., have also become popular topics of discussion among the public.

Last year’s Spring/Summer 2023 London Fashion Week, Chinese designer Kay Kwok’s surreal 3D printed wearable device, with its chaotic and complex biological structure, won unanimous praise from overseas fashion media.

YVMIN / ATTEN

With the development of social platforms such as Tiktok and Instagram, it is easier for fashion ideas to permeate downwards and be known to the public. With the advancement of creative tools such as 3D printing, more talented amateur artists and designers have emerged one by one. , to get more exposure opportunities.

Different from traditional fashion brands, in order to obtain the algorithm flow of social platforms, amateur artists will have more radical and bold creative styles. It is certain that the trend of wearable art in the new era has just begun.

From the perspective of consumers, the shopping psychology of some players nowadays is that the practicality and comfort of these unconstrained items do not need to be considered at all. As long as you take a set of handsome photos and get hundreds of likes on social platforms, it is definitely worth it. of.

In the Internet age, of course, novelty and fun are the most important, and traffic likes are the most important.