Medevil – Mirror in the Darkness – Album Review

Medevil – Mirror in the Darkness

Origin: Chilliwack / You have

Release: 07.04.2023

Label: self-release

Duration: 55:58

Genre: Progessive Metal

It must be really good when I reach into the progressive box. In case of Medevil I was convinced by the quality and the perfect hardness. The fact that this album is also being self-released only makes the guys even more likeable.

The Canadians formed in 2014 and released their debut album two years later. Powerful Progressive Metal was presented on the debut, which was pervaded by typical metallic riffs.

Mirror in the Darkness So it took a long time and seems more mature and broader. But before moving on to the musical analysis, we must point out that drummers Chris Malcolmson died unexpectedly after the recording was finished. Medevil have therefore dedicated the album to him.

Dark, hard and broader

This headline actually sums up the second album perfectly. The progressive metal still reacts superficially, yes Medevil brought many new influences. Mirror in the Darkness starts dark and almost perfect with Dead Before Birthwhich you HERE can listen to.

Of course, the opener and the following are Among Thieves a bit bulky, but it all sounds perfectly coordinated. The riff massacre, the oppressive bass and the perfect drumming are crowned by Liam Collingwoods singing. It has a special organ and sounds a bit like a mixture Bobby “Blitz” Ellsworth von Overkill and the grater voice of Udo Dirkschneider.

A band through the ages

But the above-mentioned musical change compared to the debut is not missing after seven years between the albums. At the latest with Pray for Me and The Signal adds a modern touch of alternative rock to the compositions. Nevertheless, the progressive note is always maintained and the guitars riff so hard that a touch of Thrash Metal blows by. Especially the rhythm and the melody of Pray for Me did it to me The track can HERE be heard.

But nothing is more constant than change. After a short intro called Smoke and Mirrors there is again a dark and bulky bite in the form of Weight of the Crown. The song, which deals with the heavy responsibility of power, is dark and allows the frontman to let off steam in all facets.

Despite all the progressive heaviness, the title track pleases Mirror in the Darkness immediately. The reason is the initially lively 3/4 time, which has to give way to a rhythmic declaration of war. Melodies and heaviness are rightly married to the title track.

Energy and ideas to the end

Medevil change when short Gateways back into more modern realms and also Veiled takes a long run before the riffs arrive. Veiled is characterized by the grooving rhythm instruments bass and drums. I don’t find the built-in electronic effects that successful. I find the vibrations on the vocal line particularly annoying. But maybe that’s intentional, because the song is about change and the problems of accepting it. A constant game of trial, fall and resurrection.

The final No Peace in Rest starts with a tight reef wall in the face. Again, the frontman sings like it Udo Dirkschneider would not bring across scratchy. The song grooves without end and carries clear, pure moments and orchestral, melodic moments in the course of more than nine minutes. While the guitars chase each other at first, the song turns into a huge melange in which even the keyboard gets its solo. No Peace in Rest is a musical overhaul, beyond genre boundaries and just beautiful.

Conclusion

Medevil have expanded musically on their second album. Mirror in the Darkness is ostensibly Progressive Metal, but if you take a closer look it offers an amazing musical depth. The album is recommended for friends of the hard riff as well as connoisseurs. 8,5 / 10





Line Up

Liam Collingwood – Life

Gary Cordsen – Leadgitarre

Chris Malcolmson – drums

Eric Wesa – bass, backing vocals

Brett Gibbs – rhythm guitar, lead guitar, backing vocals

Tracklist

01. Dead Before Birth

02. Among Thieves

03. Pray for Me

04. The Signal

05. Smoke and Mirrors

06. Weight of the Crown

07. Mirror in the Darkness

08. Gateways

09. Veiled

10. No Peace in Rest

