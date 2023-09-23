Media Preview Held for Noir Film ‘Disaster’ Starring Song Joong Ki and Hong Si Bin

MEDIA PREVIEW OF “DISASTER” HELD IN SEOUL

Seoul, September 23, 2023 – The highly anticipated movie “Disaster” held a media preview yesterday afternoon at Megabox COEX in Seoul. The event was attended by the movie’s stars, Hong Si Bin, Song Joong Ki, and Kim Hyung Seo (BIBI), as well as director Kim Chang Hoon.

“Disaster” is a captivating noir film that follows the story of Yeon-kyu, portrayed by Hong Si Bin, a young man desperate to escape his harsh reality. He crosses paths with Ji-geon, played by Song Joong Ki, a leader in the underworld, leading them to embark on a dangerous collaboration.

The media preview offered a glimpse into the highly anticipated film and generated significant excitement among attendees.

The attendance of Song Joong Ki marked a special moment as it was his first public appearance since his recent marriage and becoming a father. The actor appeared in high spirits and impressed the audience with his performance.

Newcomer Hong Si Bin made his commercial film debut with “Disaster,” showcasing his talent as he portrayed the 18-year-old character Yan Kui. His performance gained praise and attention from the audience and critics alike.

Additionally, popular singer BIBI took on a supporting role in the movie as actor Kim Hyung-seo, playing the character of Yeon-kyu’s sister “White.” BIBI’s inclusion added an extra layer of excitement for fans.

The movie “Disaster” is set to be released in South Korea on October 11, 2023. Korean cinema enthusiasts can look forward to experiencing this gripping and thrilling film.

For more information and updates about “Disaster,” please visit the official website or follow the movie’s official social media accounts.

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network

All Rights Reserved

Related News:

– None

Further reading:

– None

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

