Medical salaries and public-private articulation, axes of the proposals in health

Between the last gubernatorial election in 2019 and this one that is coming up, the health agenda had an unprecedented role. The Covid-19 pandemic, whose purely health consequences, but also economic and wear and tear on care teams are still combined in the present, made health a priority for government management for almost half of the mandate.

In a provincial public reference hospital, one of the biggest criminal cases of the period also occurred: the deaths of babies in the Neonatal, which has accused the former provincial Health Minister, Diego Cardozo, and the entire hierarchical line that reached the former director from the hospital, Liliana Asís.

It is noteworthy that in none of the health proposals of the parties disputing for the succession of Juan Schiaretti are there express mentions of post-pandemic liabilities in the under-care of prevalent chronic diseases -which would be responsible for the persistent excess mortality- or measures that seek to reduce the danger of hiring potentially criminal agents in a health institution and, at the same time, to generate mechanisms of greater transparency that limit the margin of discretion in the management of critical information to those who manage.

There are many coincidences in the main health problems: insufficient remuneration of the teams, shortage of professionals, lack of incentives for training, incomplete articulation with municipalities and with the private sector, low coverage in the interior, deficit in mental health care and need to renew equipment.

The answers were provided, mostly in writing, by representatives of the forces that will compete on June 25. Let’s compare what they propose, in each of the axes:

Salaries of the health team and budget

Luis Juez, from Juntos por el Cambio, proposes that all health personnel work exclusively, with commensurate salaries, and opens a window for fees derived from billing to third parties or the recovery of social works to be charged.

I think, who has Federico Alessandri as a candidate, proposes the “budget hierarchy of the Ministry of Health, for which only 7.28% is allocated.”

The FIT, with Liliana Olivero as a candidate for Governor, postulates declaring a health emergency and immediately increasing the budget to guarantee salaries above the basic basket for all personnel. Julia di Santi, candidate for the MAS, speaks of “triplication of the budget, immediate increase and ending job insecurity in the sector.”

Aurelio García Elorrio, from Encuentro Vecinal Córdoba, agrees to “review the legal and real situation of resident and attending doctors, in such a way that the precariousness and exploitation to which they are currently subjected is ended” and also promises increases, although in this case tied to training: “The one who prepares the most earns the most”.

Rodolfo Eiben, of the Liberal Democratic Development Front, also promises better salaries, but it is noteworthy how it includes health teams: “We are going to adjust the salaries of doctors and their assistants to levels that promote the best and basic medical care for the population”.

Fernando Schule, from the Humanist Party, says that “we must put an end to the deterioration of the provincial health budget, which today exhibits its lowest percentage participation (7.7%) with an average of 9.4% and which reached 12, 5%. Health should not be below 14%.

There are no express mentions of salaries of health personnel in the proposals of Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba. Not on budget either.

Training and shortage of professionals

Llaryora’s team proposed creating an articulation entity between public and private health; universities and municipalities in order to use all available resources for the best care of the population.

Creo proposes a continuous training plan for prevention, early care and referral teams.

The technicians who work with Judge are committed to “restructuring the design of obtaining human resources to recover vocations for basic specialties such as pediatrics, medical clinic, generalist, neonatology, intensive care and the rest of the human resources such as nursing, social workers, nutritionists, psychology, kinesiology, speech therapy, technicians, administrative staff, ambulance drivers, etc.” They seek, in agreement with universities, colleges and professional councils, that the enrollment conditions ensure permanence in the public system for 1 or 2 years in a compulsory theoretical-practical training plan, avoiding immediate migrations. In turn, it is postulated that each provincial hospital should have a teaching hospital.

“We will launch the hospital career, which allows promotion by merit in the professional hierarchy and we will present a bill for the tuition of nursing personnel that does not exist today,” they added.

The “libertarian” Eiben included the idea of ​​creating a “Training Center for highly complex operations and other surgeries”, training through simulators -like those that exist at the 21st Century University, for example, although he does not mention it- together with private investment. Of course, Eiben emphasizes a limited role of the public: “The State will only participate in the granting of scholarships and in the endorsement or granting of certificates to doctors graduated from this Institution,” he postulates.

Articulation with municipalities and private

Most of Llaryora’s proposals are concentrated on this point. “Together with the private sector, we are going to implement new hospital management models to improve administrative and medical care throughout the province with the incorporation of new technologies,” postulates the Hacemos Unidos candidate. He also promises: “We will create agreements with private health professionals in hospitals in the interior to use all the installed capacity of public hospitals.” This promise can be understood along these same lines: “We are going to add more state-of-the-art technical equipment, so that residents can solve most of their problems, wherever they live”.

Judge also dedicates an extensive chapter to the articulation of sectors. He proposes a new georeferencing of health regions to correct the unequal distribution of resources. He promises a Directorate of municipal hospitals in the Ministry of Health to articulate care from the first level of care and will promote the concentration of services from different specialties, although without reaching hospital monovalence. In turn, he announces that he will seek the “gradual viability of public-private articulations aimed at initially resolving the care deficit in the interior of the province.”

I think list among its proposals the “articulation and strengthening of the three levels of care and the integration of the Health System: public, private and Social Security sectors.”

Julia di Santi emphasizes the “repair of hospitals and all existing health centers and the construction of new hospitals”, while postulating “the strengthening of the first level of care”.

García Elorrio, for his part, agrees with the need to “strengthen primary health care centers both in the capital and in the interior” and proposes to enable late-shift care in hospitals.

The FIT proposal is to advance in a “Unique Health System, state, free, universal and of quality financed by General Revenue of the State, with popular participation in the decision-making nuclei”. It also pronounces itself in favor of the “state production of medicines, serums and vaccines, to be provided free of charge.” And in the complete change of scheme, it postulates the “annulment of the privatizing health laws that created the current Apross system as a decentralized entity of the Provincial Executive power and for the immediate creation of Health Insurance for all Cordovans.”

Regarding the latter, there is a coincidence with Encuentro Vecinal, which promises to “review the current agreements for outsourcing of public health, so that they effectively benefit the people of Cordoba and not only the friends of power.”

Mental health and addictions, a concern of almost everyone

Creo’s proposal has a strong emphasis on mental health problems and problematic consumption. Alessandri’s platform says that “they must be understood as a public health problem” and proposes “interdisciplinary territorial devices for mental health care and problematic consumption in all health centers.” Aimed especially at young people, it also proposes “a space for listening, accompaniment, guidance and approach, in two lines (digital and territorial) on the themes of ESI, bullying, disability, problematic consumption, violence for gender reasons and disorders of eating behavior.

Together for Change proposes to reinforce pre-hospital medicine in Mental Health and generate home psychiatric care devices for both doctors and nurses for patients with and without social work. It also postulates “depsychiatrizing social cases, such as problems associated with substance use or addictions.” And it promises “support and assistance to the health team personnel involved in the follow-up of hospital patients due to the burn out syndrome they present.”

The MAS is in favor of the “effective implementation of the Mental Health Law at the three levels of care with strengthening of the community approach, promotion and prevention policies and greater investment in monovalent hospitals.”

“Isolation due to Covid-19, the social crisis and the increase in drug use require an approach to the mental health of the population as a State policy. This must guarantee that in its establishments there are psychiatrists and psychologists as extensive as possible, ”García Elorrio analyzes and postulates.

Paicor Health and medical tourism, judge’s originalities

One of the most original ideas on Judge’s platform is what they call the “reengineering of the Paicor program”. School health coverage will be integrated into the food assistance program “to issue medical certificates, perform complete physical examinations that include visual, oral, speech and language control and immunization checks, promotion of nutrition and healthy habits, Comprehensive Sexual Education, the prevention of avoidable diseases and the adoption of the computerized clinical history”, they propose.

Together for Change also postulates the creation in the State of a “bank of oncological drugs, high-cost prostheses and special medications”, the provision of which often leads to prosecutions.

And it surprises with the idea of ​​”strengthening medical tourism, an incipient activity today, which we do not doubt that with its empowerment it will reactivate local economies.”

Also original is the proposal of the humanist Schule, who wants to generate a tax on inheritances for those that exceed two million dollars to be used to strengthen the health budget.

