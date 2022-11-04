If time travel were a reality, the Middle Ages would be one of the most visited by tourists. Dark romance and lofty ideals captivate lovers of adventure and the searchers for the real mysteries of life. But while this mechanism of traveling to the past has not been discovered, the developers of computer games offer to plunge into the atmosphere of the Middle Ages to all lovers of knightly times. Find the best Medieval games on the Game Karma platform and taste the magnetism of this era.

Which Genres Do Medieval Games Belong?

Developers can use the atmosphere of these times for games designed in any genre. However, it has received the greatest distribution in the following two:

Action

The life of people during the Middle Ages was distinguished by numerous wars that were fought both because of religious differences and territorial claims. In addition, more developed states tried to conquer neighboring tribes that were at a lower stage of development. This historical canvas creates the perfect backdrop for the development of tense and dramatic game moments. The hero’s life may be in constant danger, and to save it or defeat enemies, you need a brave heart, a strong hand and the player’s quick wits.

Strategies

During this period many countries were divided into small proto-states with their own sovereigns. That is why the struggle between them for dominance lasted for many centuries. Strategy games offer the user to develop their small state among sometimes aggressive neighbors, ready to attack at any moment. Under these conditions, the player as a ruler must:

● develop the economy

● maintain peace and obedience among the population

● balance between different powerful neighbors

● create and develop his army

● raid neighboring territories under favorable circumstances

● promote culture and religion

Why Users Love Medieval Games

● Developers can create complex plots based on real historical events

● In high-quality games you can find historical accuracy in the smallest details: weapons, clothes, architecture, etc.

● You can line up many large battle scenes, which is good for the action genre

● The dramatic line can easily develop due to a large number of warring parties, their intrigues, and alliances

● The high ideals inherent in this era are easily translated through the actions of individual characters in the game

● Brilliant music that creates a special doom atmosphere

Where to Find the Best Medieval Games?

The Game Karma platform has collected the best selection of games in the above-mentioned genres that will be of interest to both children and adults. They are presented in several sub-genres popular among fans of the Middle Ages:

● Archery

● Sword fights

● Viking campaigns

● Epic battles

● Knights

● Middle Ages

As you embark on this dark yet alluring era with Game Karma, you can be assured of a brilliant gaming experience and a safe return. Never before has the Middle Ages been so close! It is enough to register on the website and start playing. You don’t even have to download games to your computer. Every day new adventures, epic battles and the glory of the winner await you!