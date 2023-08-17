Mediterranean vacation with Salome Greek sandals

Why should I bother and go on vacation in August in this heat – something that will no doubt lead mainly to depression, when everything you can ask for from a vacation is waiting for me in the photos from the Mediterranean vacation of Salome from Greek Sandals. The soothing colors of Menorca, the quiet and the perfect vacation wardrobe in a color scale that does not clash with the landscape and includes some white items, a frio, sandals and a straw bag. When I fantasize about a rental vacation clothing collection waiting for me at my destination and making me feel like the right person in the right place, this is exactly what I imagine.

What Salome packed for vacation

These photos will put us in the necessary vibe for emotional evaluations for the summer collaboration with Greek Sandals:

Yes, we have reached the moment: 15% on the entire site, from today (Wednesday) until Saturday night, 8/19, at midnight.

The code: WELCOMESHELLY (in capital letters).

I know some of you are waiting for the Greek Sandals season code with a ready list and a full shopping cart, but for those who need it, here’s some private shopping:

01 model ANOU braided. One of the models that Salome took to Menorca, and the one I’m currently in a relationship with

02 Handmade raffia bag, immediately in Colombia

03 Travel directory of A Week Abroad (there are recommendations and exposure to local creators, but these are books that are fun to browse even if there is no trip on the horizon. The specific directory I put here also has recommendations for Menorca)

04 Freo, it does not matter which. All are made of cotton and printed by hand

05 A handmade beaded bracelet that manages to be elegant (yes, I said it: a beaded bracelet that manages to be elegant)

06 Cotton shirt. True, she is expensive, but she made the list because she is the very useful kind of beauty: one that you can wear with a frio and short jeans, and that will also look good with jeans and a jacket when it gets cold. And while we’re at it, here’s also the dress that Salome wore in Menorca, for those who will no longer be able to release this dream.

The water tower rises above

On a summer evening we sat all night

Between the paths in the plantations

And what is delicious? Cut mango

With cold beer and wading noise

