Medvedev cae ante Karatsev en Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Daniil Medvedev’s remarkable run this season came to a head Tuesday against the revival of fellow Russian Aslan Karatsev in the round of 16 of the Madrid Open.)

Karatsev defeated second-seeded Medvedev 7-6 (1), 6-4 to score his first win against a Top 10 opponent since 2021. Medvedev leads the tour this season with his 33-4 mark.

That was the year in which Karatsev reached the best ranking of his career, as 14th in the ranking. But he had to get around the qualifying phase to enter the main draw of the Masters 1000 in the Spanish capital and began the week as number 121 in the ATP rankings.

“I feel great, playing well”, Karatsev. “I have to be well focused in every game.”

The Russian will face either Taylor Fritz or Zhang Zhizhen in the quarterfinals.

Another Russian advancing to the quarterfinals was Karen Khachanov, who edged out doubles partner Andrey Rublev 7-6 (8), 6-4 after saving two break points in the tiebreaker and breaking his opponent’s serve early in the second. set.

By eliminating fifth-ranked Rublev, Khachanov defeated a Top 10 player on clay for the first time since 2019.

The Russians also met in Monte Carlo three weeks ago, when Rublev claimed victory en route to claiming his first Masters 1000 title.

In the women’s draw, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus came from behind to defeat Mayar Sherif 2-6, 6-2, 6-1, the first player from Egypt to reach the quarterfinals at a WTA 1000 event. Sabalenka, world number two and champion of the Madrid tournament in 2021, reached her fifth semifinal in seven tournaments this year.