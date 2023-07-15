Meet Du Yichao: The Official MIDIPLUS Cooperative Artist and Renowned Sound Engineer

Introducing Du Yichao: The Official MIDIPLUS Cooperative Artist

In the world of music, having a talented and experienced sound engineer is crucial for ensuring the perfect sound quality and overall performance. Today, we are excited to introduce Du Yichao, the official MIDIPLUS cooperative artist, who has made a significant impact in the music industry.

Du Yichao is a versatile sound engineer with more than ten years of experience in recording, sound reinforcement, and audio post-production. His expertise extends to various roles, including PA+Monitor sound engineer, OB sound engineer, and sound mixer. As a member of the esteemed MaxTeam audio team, Du Yichao is well-equipped to handle a wide range of musical projects.

MaxTeam, initiated by the renowned sound engineer Shao Yong, is one of the largest pop music performance organizations in the Chinese circle. Their collaboration with top artists such as Xu Wei, Wang Feng, Han Geng, and many more has solidified their reputation in the industry. Du Yichao has had the privilege of working with MaxTeam, participating in numerous large-scale concerts and prestigious awards ceremonies held by organizations like Youku, Weibo, and Yinyuetai.

Du Yichao’s vast audio experience and impeccable professional skills have earned him recognition and praise. His exceptional sound mixing abilities have impressed audiences at various music events. Additionally, his mastery of post-mixing techniques adds a unique charm and excitement to music works, making him a sought-after sound engineer in the industry. His close relationships with renowned artists, including Jiang Yang Zhuoma, Mao Buyi, Angela Chang, and many others, further highlight his musical prowess.

One of Du Yichao’s specialties is live sound reinforcement, where he skillfully conveys the voices of artists deep into the hearts of the audience. His technical expertise and expressive techniques allow for a seamless integration of music and atmosphere, creating unforgettable concert experiences. In 2023, Du Yichao will be the sound engineer for Angela Chang’s tour concert and Mao Buyi’s national tour concert, further cementing his position as a trusted professional in the music industry.

Du Yichao’s impressive portfolio includes serving as the sound engineer for various significant music events such as the 2022 ACFTU “Song of the Struggle,” Mao Buyi’s 5th Anniversary Concert, and JD.com’s 8:00 p.m. concert “Songs of Zhang Yadong and His Old Friend.” These works showcase his deep understanding of music and his unique artistic personality.

Through his ingenious audio processing and sound design skills in live broadcast, post-mixing, and live sound reinforcement, Du Yichao has brought exceptional charm and splendor to the works of numerous artists. His extraordinary musical perspective and rich experience continue to captivate audiences, promising a more vibrant and colorful music world in the future.

Partnering with Du Yichao, MIDIPLUS, a company committed to music innovation and technological progress, aims to understand the needs of professional musicians for music products. With their dedication to creating better music tools and equipment, MIDIPLUS ensures that musicians have a broader creative stage and more possibilities to enhance their music and cultural life.

As we look ahead, the collaboration between Du Yichao and MIDIPLUS holds great promise for the future of the music industry. Together, they will undoubtedly continue to strive for excellence and push boundaries, bringing forth groundbreaking music experiences for all.