Meet Maica, Roca’s pioneer pastry chef who cooks for celiacs, with total success

Undertaking is not easy. It can be comforting because you are your own boss, but sometimes it requires a lot of physical and economic sacrifice because your capital, a lot or a little, is invested there. In this sense, one of the stories that illustrates this well is that of Maria of the Carmen Lopez or Maica, as many in Roca know it. After working for 30 years as an administrator in a fruit company began her venture, motivated by a health issue: she she is celiac. Your SME is dedicated to the production of products without TACC. Sweet, savoury, pasta and snacks are prepared entirely by hand at her store at San Martín 1222 in Roca, which bears the name of her project, “María Sintacc”.

“Everything started in 2017. I was thinking of retiring at the fruit company where I worked, but that was not the case. I tried other jobs, but nothing suited me. That’s how I started making common pre-pizzas to sell. It went well for me, but my friends and children told me to try making it without TACC, since I am a celiac, because there was nowhere to buy these preparations”, commented Maica.

Sweet or salty… all done with total dedication and professional seriousness. Photos: John Thomas

One of the desires of this pastry chef was to participate in the food fairs that are organized in the area, as well as the National Apple Festival, among others. “When I decided to make products without TACC, I disinfected my kitchen and told myself that there was no turning back. I went to the municipality to ask what I needed to be able to participate in the fairs and they answered me: a fitted kitchen. I was killed! Imagine, I only had the kitchen in my house and not one with the characteristics they requested. Somewhat resigned, but without giving up, I started cooking for 2 or 3 individuals. The first thing I sold were some 80-stroke cookies, which I packed and tied with sisal thread, which was the only thing I had at the time. That is why now I tie everything with that thread, ”she recalled.

But this does not end only in an anecdote. “Once I got into this, I dreamed of having a place enabled to have the type of cuisine that they asked me for and thus participate in the festivities. I teamed up with a colleague. There was a devaluation, it was 2019. We had everything ready, even the premises we had seen. I was interested in associating with someone who knew about gastronomy because I do everything instinctively. Anyway, the project was truncated”, Maica specified.

The elaborations are carefully prepared.

The odyssey continued as the days and months passed. “Between chat and chat with my ex-husband, the idea of ​​using a place we had in common came up, a space where I currently work. I set a date to open the store, but other problems began to arise, especially with money. I was already on this. My family, my friends, people who didn’t even know me gave me a huge hand. I was buying the refrigerator, the meat slicer paying per week. This is how I started in January 2022”, recalled the pastry chef.

The sun rises for everyone and this was beginning, somehow, to improve. “The thing is that we started. I received part of my compensation. I paid what I owed and we continued. That year we went to the Apple Festival and it was great. It turns out that I was looking for a car and an acquaintance told me that there was a person who rented a brand new car. That meant, without any cross contamination. The thing is that we went to see it and we started with that. My children helped me and they help a lot, ”she recounted happily.

Not everything is rosy

“I am celiac, I was diagnosed in 2005. Being celiac, you begin to know the problem of sitting in a confectionery and there is nothing suitable on the menu. They invite you to a party, you arrive and there is not even cheese without TACC to snack on. You know that if you go to a restaurant, nobody assures you that there is no cross-contamination of food. I did an experience in a place in the area, on the same table you put a pizza without TACC and a normal one, if you pass the normal pizza over the one without TACC and a small crumb falls, you have already contaminated the product”, said Maica.

“I have offered my products in hotels and different places. A breakfast tray, something simple so that they have one more option to offer. It is ugly to arrive at a place where there is no menu for celiacs, ”she commented.

People, many from other towns, are surprised when they enter the premises by the variety. They google us, call us and come to buy, that’s gratifying.” María del Carmen “Maica” López, entrepreneur.

in some talk Maica proposed to Bromatology of the Roquense commune to start or do something to instruct on cross contamination. “I told them that if you know how to handle that food without TACC, there is no problem selling it. The product is delivered sealed and is only opened by the person who is going to consume it. No risks. If this was understood, many things would be different”.

“In my case, I have conditioned kitchens, that’s how they asked me: one for savory and another for sweet. I transport my products in hermetically sealed containers and in other cases they come looking for them”, said the pastry chef.

Costs and values ​​through the roof

Being celiac is complicated. The products, for the most part, have a cost 3 times higher than what any person, without this condition, consumes. After 3 years, Maica managed to register and analyze her food. They are transported to Centenario to be analyzed and an inscription must be paid to register the premises and what is sold, in addition to the merchandise.

“Each analysis was more than 6,000 pesos, in April of this year. I think the state should give a subsidy for this at least. A discount would come in handy for small entrepreneurs. I also have 2 white employees and I would need one more, but with the value of the social charges I can’t get it. In addition, there is the girl who helps me with graphics, Networks and the Food Technician, they have demanded it of me since I started with this, ”she says.

All the elaborations are “handmade”.

“Some do it for fashion and buy products without TACC, others have no choice… and it’s not fair that we pay such high prices. It is not that you eat ordinary bread, you get sick, you take an antacid and that’s it. The celiac breaks down and there is no way back ”, he comments.

Regarding VAT, wheat flour has 10.5% and premix 21%. In terms of costs, the difference is huge. “For us, the 1 kg of premix for baking costs 1,560 pesos without transportation. Three times more than 1 kg of wheat flour. Corn starch, cassava, per kilo is 1,300 pesos (at the time of this interview), obviously I have to buy the 25-kilo bag because it costs more. But when it comes to putting value on the finished product, many times people who are not celiac see the prices and are scared, so to speak, ”he reflects.

Do not lower your arms or the quality of the product

Celiac people know what the costs of what they consume are. “I put all my capital in this place. I start to calculate and many times I get bitter because you arrive with just enough, in the best of cases at the end of the month. You have to look at prices all the time. Now I have placed my products in a confectionery in the center and that encourages you to continue”.

“In my talks with people from the local Chamber of Commerce, more than once I have told them that it is not fair that a small business pays the same social charges as large companies or supermarkets. Also, if you want to apply for a loan, you have to have all your accounts up to date, that’s what’s complicated.”

A more than tempting image!

Maica uses ingredients of recognized quality and with a logo that assures them that they are products without TACC. Its clients are used to enjoying their elaborations that are completely handmade, made by hand. There is nothing industrialized.

“We open from Monday to Saturday in the morning and afternoon. We do not open on Sundays or holidays, if there is a lot of merchandise left I come to the store and open. This year I was able to get my own car, although I still have to fix it. The fees to participate in fairs are salty. They charge you the same as the most popular ones. Now I am focused on reaching different parts of the city placing my products in some places where there is good movement”, she says hopefully.

what comforts

“María sin TACC” has clients who come from different parts of the province. “People, many from other towns, are surprised when they enter the premises because of the variety. I have a client from Viedma who is delighted every time she travels because what she gets is all frozen. They google us, call us and come to buy, that’s gratifying. For the Day of the Homeland we made locro, with homemade chorizos and vacuum-packed meat, without contamination. People thanked me because many had not eaten locro again because they were celiac. At the Apple Festival I remember a boy who told me: “thank you, María, you make the best bread, thanks for the hot dog”.

Pasta also has its place.

What is celiac disease

Celiac disease is a chronic, immune-mediated, systemic disease precipitated by the ingestion of toxic proteins from wheat, oats, barley, and rye, known as gluten, that affect the small intestine in genetically predisposed individuals. There is damage to the mucosa of the small intestine that leads to a picture of malabsorption.

Very important: wash the utensils well and disinfect the kitchen before making a preparation without TACC.

“It is important to emphasize good manufacturing practices to avoid cross contamination. Before consuming something, the patient has to consult the list of gluten-free foods, in addition to cosmetics because they are updated. Storage guidelines must also be taken into account. They must be separated from those that contain gluten, correctly identified. If they cannot be separated, for reasons of space, use jars with lids or airtight containers. As in the case of the refrigerator, always food with closed containers and put them on upper shelves”, says Eliana Quesada (MP 8443), from Roca.

It also specifies that the surface where food is prepared without TACC must be absolutely clean. “It is recommended to prepare gluten-free foods and then the rest, this applies to any kitchen. Utensils must be washed carefully, but whatever is porous material such as a rolling pin, strainer or skimmer, which can preserve food remains, it is necessary that they be exclusive for celiac. As for the eating plan, it is more complex because it has to do with the different stages according to the patient’s symptoms ”, explains the professional.





