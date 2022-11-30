Original Title: Meet “Slam Dunk Genuine Authorized Mobile Game” 3rd Anniversary Celebration, see you on December 3rd

“Slam Dunk Genuine Authorized Mobile Game” is about to celebrate its third birthday. There have been many twists and turns since the game’s public beta, but every teenager who loves basketball has a touch of red and passionate youth in his heart. No matter how strong the opponent is or how difficult the situation is, just because of the persistent dream of “dominating the country”, they used their spirit and sweat to fight for their most glorious moment, and inspired a generation of youth. And this year, the big movie “Slam Dunk” will be released in Japan on December 3 and continue to write a new chapter. Basketball players who love “Slam Dunk” are looking forward to it!

On the same day, the third anniversary celebration and annual invitational tournament of “Slam Dunk Genuine Authorized Mobile Game” will be held in Shanghai Changtai Plaza E-sports Center. I look forward to witnessing this generational covenant about the dream of “Slam Dunk”. Thanks for this year, you have always been there, and we will eventually live up to our youth!

The exciting content of the event will be exposed first

“Slam Dunk Genuine Authorized Mobile Game” has gone through three years and created countless unforgettable moments with many basketball players. The fighting spirit of “Slam Dunk” has always been continued. The carnival of mobile game lovers, exciting activities, generous game rewards, and fierce competitions will all be passed on to every slam dunk player without exception.

The Anniversary Invitational Tournament starts to compete for the top of this year’s slam dunk

As the final rankings of the spring and autumn competitions of this year’s “Slam Dunk Genuine Authorized Mobile Game” official competition have been settled, the four top teams of “Slam Dunk Genuine Authorized Mobile Game” have shown amazing strength. The celebration sincerely invites top teams to compete offline, let us wait and see!

Douyu Live Streaming Mysterious Guests Come to the Site

The third anniversary celebration of “Slam Dunk Genuine Authorized Mobile Game” will be broadcast live on the Douyu platform! No matter where you are, you don’t have to worry about missing this gluttonous feast for all slam dunk lovers. From 17:00 on December 3rd, the third anniversary celebration of “Slam Dunk Genuine Authorized Mobile Game” will be broadcast live simultaneously in the official live broadcast room of the Douyu platform. Let us travel back to that exciting basketball time together. It is worth mentioning that this event will also specially invite mysterious guests to the scene. They will form two camps for a peak duel. Is the e-sports player more powerful or the basketball master better? Let us look forward to the third anniversary Let’s reveal the mystery when celebrating.

Anniversary Concert Recreates Slam Dunk Classics

When it comes to “Slam Dunk”, we can’t do without exciting slam dunk classics one after another. Whenever the BGM music sounds, it can always pull us back to the ignorant boy who used to be on the basketball court in an instant. Constantly sway the sweat of youth, just to chase your own dreams. The third anniversary celebration of “Slam Dunk Genuine Authorized Mobile Game” will invite well-known bands to sing “My Friend”, “Just Stare at You”, “Capture the Shining Moment”, “I Really Want to Say Loud” for everyone on the spot. Love you” and “Until the End of the World” and other classic slam dunk songs! Let us look forward to the third anniversary celebration of “Slam Dunk Genuine Authorized Mobile Game” and relive our “The First Slam Dunk”!

Caravan surprise bonus, on-site activities, and constant gifts

On December 3rd, there will be a caravan carnival for the third anniversary of “Slam Dunk Genuine Authorized Mobile Game” waiting for you to participate. The 11-meter-long slam dunk-themed car will appear in Pudong Changtai Plaza-E-sports Street for you Instantly dream back to the era of passionate youth!

Activities such as the Water Friends Challenge and the hot-blooded shooting machine will be held for a whole day. If you participate, you will have the opportunity to win massive gifts such as game gift packs and JD cards!

“Slam Dunk Genuine Authorized Mobile Game” is the third birthday, and I hope all the fans of Slam Dunk will be there to celebrate with us—our love will never lie; our youth will never go out!

Activity time: 13:00-21:00, December 3

Venue: E-sports Street, Changtai Plaza, Lane 2889, Jinke Road, Pudong New Area, Shanghai

To download "Slam Dunk Genuine Authorized Mobile Game", or to learn more about the game, you can go to the official website: https://sd.mobage.cn/

