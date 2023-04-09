Meet the Asian Games and listen to the 2023 Hangzhou International Music Festival in Hangzhou, April 11, and 42 performances will be held in 20 days, the most ever

Hangzhou Daily News The prelude to the Asian Games lingers on both sides of Qiantang, and the melody of international music masters is played again. Music culture and tourism consumption are dreamily linked… On April 11, the 2023 Hangzhou International Music Festival will officially open, with music as the link , so that Chinese and foreign music fans “meet the Asian Games and listen in Hangzhou”.

The festival is sponsored by the Propaganda Department of the Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee of the Communist Party of China and Hangzhou Culture Radio and Television Group, and co-organized by Hangzhou Performing Arts Group and Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra.

From April 11th to April 30th, 2023 Hangzhou International Music Festival will launch 42 performances. The number of performances is the largest number of previous music festivals. A total of 16 domestic and foreign performing groups will be invited to jointly perform, presenting classical symphony, opera and chamber music. , solo concert, art song, chorus, ballet film symphony concert, folk music, pop music, poetry and Guqin collections and other 10 performance forms, presenting a musical feast for the audience.

Celebrating the Asian Games event, the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra performed several original works

The Asian Games is coming soon, and the festival will focus on the theme of “Welcome to the Asian Games”, and will launch a special concert to welcome the Asian Games and 25 performances scattered in various districts, counties (cities) of Hangzhou.

Among them, the special concert for the Asian Games, which is the opening performance of the music festival, has attracted much attention. This concert is full of elements of the Asian Games, and will play a number of original works by the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra to welcome the Asian Games. Dragon boat racing is an event of the Hangzhou Asian Games. “Dragon Boat Race: Lobby Drum and Symphony Orchestra” depicts the dragon boat race from different perspectives, showing the lively scene of loud drums and hundreds of boats competing for stream; For the first time in the Asian Games, it has become an official competition event. “Breaking and Symphony Orchestra” will invite break dancers and symphony orchestras to perform on the same stage, which is an innovative linkage between sports and symphony music; Wushu is a bright pearl of Chinese traditional culture, and it is also a competition event of the Asian Games , “Martial Arts and Symphony Orchestra” creatively demonstrates the style of martial arts in the art form of symphony through a new adaptation of martial arts music, and promotes the spirit of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Restart international exchanges Heavyweight foreign musicians and orchestras debut

The haze of the epidemic dissipated, and the 2023 Hangzhou International Music Festival introduced foreign artists to Hangzhou for the first time, resuming the international exchange that had been interrupted for three years.

The festival invited the famous French cellist Gautier Capuçon and British pianist Jerome Duclos to present cello solo concerts. Foreign performing groups such as the Vigo Symphony Orchestra of Spain, the Rias-Baissas Choir of Spain, and the Bavarian Youth Orchestra of Germany will be invited to perform online.

In addition, there will be the classical jazz concert “Buenos Aires” drinking “Cannes” full of South American and European flavors, the French opera “Carmen” with the highest rate of performance in the world, and the ballet film symphony concert ” Romeo and Juliet, art song concerts by famous German and Austrian composers, etc.

At the same time, this year’s music festival will continue to focus on the national character and the content of performances that combine Chinese and Western elements. It will present the Kunqu Opera and Harp Quintet “The Peony Pavilion Music Legend”, the eternal “Dream of Red Mansions” 87 Edition Dream of the Red Chamber 35th Anniversary Concert, the classic folk opera “Dream of the Red Chamber”. Honghu Red Guards” and other performances with national characteristics.

Promoting the integration of culture and tourism, the music festival will enter famous scenic spots

Recently, Hangzhou proposed to make every effort to create a tourism brand of “Paradise on Earth·Most Reminiscence of Hangzhou”, and attract guests and friends from all over the world to Hangzhou through “beauty in Hangzhou”, “tide in Hangzhou” and “memory in Hangzhou”. This Hangzhou International Music Festival will strive to The international and nationalized melody allows the audience to “listen in Hangzhou”.

From the Opera House, Concert Hall, and Four Seasons Theater of the Hangzhou Grand Theater to the Tonglu Theater, Qiandaohumu Theater, and Xinwan Theater in various districts and counties (cities) of Hangzhou, the music festival plans to radiate music culture to the entire campus through 38 theater performances. Hangzhou area.

It is worth mentioning that the music festival also launched an outdoor performance of “integration of culture and tourism”. Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra will enter Lin’an Qingshan Lake Scenic Spot and other famous scenic spots in Hangzhou. It will be presented to promote consumption in the scenic area and surrounding areas, and enhance the popularity of the scenic area.