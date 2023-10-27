Meg Ryan Returns to Acting: Exploring a Different Perspective

Meg Ryan opens up about her hiatus from acting and her return to the big screen in a recent interview with People magazine. Known for her roles in beloved romantic comedies such as “Sleepless in Seattle,” Ryan took a break from acting to focus on other aspects of her life. She explained, “I took a big break because I felt like there were so many other parts of my experience as a human being that I wanted to develop. I like to think of it as a job and not a lifestyle. For me, it’s a great way to deal with it.”

During her time away from Hollywood, Ryan dedicated herself to raising her two children: 31-year-old son Jack, from her previous marriage with Dennis Quaid, and 18-year-old adopted daughter Daisy. However, after an eight-year hiatus, Ryan is making her comeback in the new romantic comedy “What Happens Later.” Not only is she starring in the film, but she also took on the roles of co-writer and director.

The film tells the story of ex-lovers who find themselves stranded in an airport overnight due to a snowstorm. Ryan revealed that the concept for the movie came to her during quarantine, and she was drawn to the idea of two individuals being locked in a space, which may initially cause conflict but ultimately leads to healing.

Joining Ryan in the cast is David Duchovny, and according to her, the production was “magical.” The film explores the themes of destiny and the idea that everything happens for a reason, a concept that Ryan found comforting. She also mentioned her admiration for the late writer-director Nora Ephron, who directed some of Ryan’s most memorable films, including “When Harry Met Sally” and “You’ve Got Mail.”

“What Happens Later” is set to hit theaters on November 3, and fans of Meg Ryan can look forward to seeing her back on the big screen in this heartwarming romantic comedy.