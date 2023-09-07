MEGAHEART – In the devil’s name

MEGAHERZ

MEGAHERZ are one of the veterans in the field of NDH / Industrial Metal and are already celebrating their 30th band anniversary this year. On this occasion there isn’t a best of or anything like that, but a new album entitled “In Teufels Namen”.

You start right away with the title track, a powerful reckoning with church institutions. “Rabenherz” is a little more peaceful, a very hauntingly sung love song, but “Engelssicht” deals with the obsession with beauty, which often covers a lousy character.

A spirit of optimism is created with “Freigeist” and a longing flair created with “Can you see the sky?” Tough is “The King Of The Stupid” – a reckoning with the Corona deniers. The question arises whether this song isn’t three years too late, because somehow nobody wants to hear anything about it anymore. The very thoughtful “Amnesie” is followed by the rhythmic “Alles arseholes”, which could almost be seen as a fitting hymn to the present. However, the following “misanthrope” is also contemporary, because you hear similar statements from people again and again. A short, moderate version of the song’s chorus follows with “Auf Dem Weg Zur Sonne”, the final track, which despite everything is supposed to spread some hope.

With “In Teufels Namen” MEGAHERZ take a critical look at today and you can already be sure that “Alles arseholes” in particular will develop into a real anthem at concerts. Otherwise you get to hear what you expect from this band and that’s a good thing!

Tracklist “In the Devil’s Name”:

1. In the devil’s name

2. Rabenherz

3. English face

4. Free spirit

5. Can you see the sky?

6. The King of Fools

7. Amnesia

8. All assholes

9. Haters of Man

10. I Hate (Epilogue)

11. On the way to the sun

Total playing time: 40:56

