Home Entertainment “Megan” releases a new special episode of the care robot’s temperament and becomes a threat | Megan_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Entertainment

“Megan” releases a new special episode of the care robot’s temperament and becomes a threat | Megan_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

by admin
“Megan” releases a new special episode of the care robot’s temperament and becomes a threat | Megan_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
“Megan”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on January 29th, according to foreign media reports, the new horror/sci-fi/thriller “Megan” produced by Wen Ziren released a new special feature, “Megan is… a toy? A friend? A teacher? A family member? Guardian? When an artificial intelligence doll becomes the caretaker of an 8-year-old girl, no one can predict the consequences.

Starring Allison Williams, Megan is a lifelike toy figure with a high level of artificial intelligence, designed to be a child’s best playmate and a parent’s most reassuring ally. Crafted by Gemma, a toy company preeminent roboticist, this toy figure learns human behavior by listening and observing to become a friend, teacher, playmate and protector to the children in her care.

At this time, Gemma suddenly became the guardian of her eight-year-old niece Katie who lost her parents. She was not sure and not ready to be a good parent, and coupled with the huge pressure of work, she decided to use the artificial intelligence toy she designed as a guardian. Even Megan’s prototype is paired with Katie, trying to solve two problems with one stone: taking care of Katie, an orphan, and relieving her work pressure. However, her decision has caused unimaginable serious consequences.

A Blumhouse/Universal production, directed by Gerald Johnstone (“The Monkey King”, “Stay Home”).

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)

See also  "Megan" releases a new trailer for the artificial intelligence doll to be frightened | Megan_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

You may also like

“Boston Strangler” debut stills starring Keira Knightley Boston...

“Ant-Man 3” releases a new trailer, and the...

“Exchange Life” Lively Road Show Lei Jiayin Guangzhou...

Be My Bunny Selected Collection Presents 2023 Chinese...

Every family and other singers gathered in the...

Chiba Meinuo, one of the people who exposed...

Sky High Farm Workwear launched a new 23...

2023 February 2023 Zodiac Signs Love Fortune Rankings...

The popularity and word-of-mouth of “Youth Song Xing”...

Zodiac watches from “collection” to “wearing”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy