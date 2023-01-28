“Megan”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on January 29th, according to foreign media reports, the new horror/sci-fi/thriller “Megan” produced by Wen Ziren released a new special feature, “Megan is… a toy? A friend? A teacher? A family member? Guardian? When an artificial intelligence doll becomes the caretaker of an 8-year-old girl, no one can predict the consequences.

Starring Allison Williams, Megan is a lifelike toy figure with a high level of artificial intelligence, designed to be a child’s best playmate and a parent’s most reassuring ally. Crafted by Gemma, a toy company preeminent roboticist, this toy figure learns human behavior by listening and observing to become a friend, teacher, playmate and protector to the children in her care.

At this time, Gemma suddenly became the guardian of her eight-year-old niece Katie who lost her parents. She was not sure and not ready to be a good parent, and coupled with the huge pressure of work, she decided to use the artificial intelligence toy she designed as a guardian. Even Megan’s prototype is paired with Katie, trying to solve two problems with one stone: taking care of Katie, an orphan, and relieving her work pressure. However, her decision has caused unimaginable serious consequences.

A Blumhouse/Universal production, directed by Gerald Johnstone (“The Monkey King”, “Stay Home”).

