“Megan”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on December 30th, according to foreign media reports, Wan Ziren’s new horror/sci-fi/thriller “Megan” released a new trailer, “I won’t let anything hurt you”. The murderous AI doll will use all means to protect her good friend, the little human girl.

Starring Allison Williams, Megan is a highly artificial, lifelike toy figure designed to be a child’s best playmate and a parent’s most secure ally. Crafted by Gemma, a toy company preeminent roboticist, this toy figure learns human behavior by listening and observing to become a friend, teacher, playmate and protector to the children in her care.

At this time, Gemma suddenly became the guardian of her eight-year-old niece Katie who lost her parents. She was not sure and not ready to be a good parent, and coupled with the huge pressure of work, she decided to use the artificial intelligence toy she designed as a guardian. Even Megan’s prototype is paired with Katie, trying to solve two problems with one stone: taking care of Katie, an orphan, and relieving her work pressure. However, her decision has caused unimaginable serious consequences.

Produced by Blumhouse/Universal, directed by Gerald Johnstone (“Legend of the Monkey King” and “Stay Home”), it will be released in North America on January 6 next year.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)