[Meghan wants to be the first? #PrinceHarry# 1 Action Reminder “Royal Etiquette” Screen Exposure]#UK# Prince William, Princess Kate, and Prince Harry and his wife Meghan appeared in Windsor Castle after a long absence to commemorate the late Queen Elizabeth II The people of the world salute. Some sharp-eyed netizens found that just as the group walked slowly out of Windsor Castle, Harry seemed to be holding Meghan’s hand and slowing down his walking speed, indicating royal etiquette and asking the William and his wife to walk in front. This scene sparked discussions on the Internet, and some people said, “I only see Meghan wanting to be at the front”, “I thought it was only me who thought that, she used to put herself first, but she is no longer star”. However, it was also mentioned, “I trust Harry’s judgment, she looks very kind”, “You act like Kate has not received 15 years of etiquette training… Meghan probably only has one year”, “Why do you all do this?” Hate her?”(paper)#Queen of England died# #Harry, Meghan and William Kate have been in the same frame for a long time# #GlobalInsight# #Prince William and Prince Harry have been in the same frame for a long time#

