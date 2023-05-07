Megaprojects in the Amazon threaten Lula’s ambitions

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — After his inauguration ceremony on January 1, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva walked up the access ramp to the presidential palace arm in arm with indigenous leader Raoni Metuktire, instantly recognizable by his yellow headdress and plaque wooden lipstick.

But a major railway line that would accelerate deforestation on Metuktire’s ancestral land could sour relations between the leftist leader and the Kayapó village chief. And it’s just one of several mega-projects that activists and experts say would devastate the natural world – and seriously damage Lula’s new image as an environmental defender – if they go ahead.

Others are an oil drilling project near the mouth of the Amazon River, a highway that would cut through some of the most protected areas of the Amazon rainforest, and the license renewal of a gigantic hydroelectric dam.

“Lula is talking about the environment, showing concern for illegal mining, demarcating indigenous territories. She has already learned a lot, but she needs to learn more. We remain very concerned,” said Alessandra Korap, indigenous leader of the Munduruku people, who just won the Goldman Prize for the Environment for her fight against illegal mining.

Under Lula’s predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, deforestation soared to 15-year highs and environmental restrictions were loosened. The far-right former president filled key positions in environmental agencies with agribusiness allies and military officers. The rights of indigenous peoples were trampled.

After narrowly defeating Bolsonaro in last year’s elections, Lula has endeavored to put environmental protection and respect for the rights of indigenous peoples at the center of his third term. He successfully resumed the search for international donations for the Amazon Fund that fights deforestation, launched a military campaign to expel illegal miners from Yanomami territory, pledged to end all illegal deforestation by 2030, and restarted the demarcation of indigenous areas. .

But Lula faces difficult tests in big infrastructure projects. While opponents see them as catastrophic, some in the Workers’ Party, to which Lula belongs, continue to see them as essential to providing jobs and promoting growth. And Brazil, a developing nation, has a high demand for socioeconomic benefits.

___

THE OIL DRILLING PROJECT

Ibama, Brazil’s environmental agency, will decide in the coming months whether to authorize drilling in a sector near the mouth of the Amazon. Approval would surely lead to drilling throughout the region, said Suely Araújo, a former head of Ibama and now a public policy specialist at the Climate Observatory, a network of nonprofit organizations.

“It is a matter of consistency. Lula’s speeches on environmental protection and the climate crisis hit the nail on the head. But if oil prospecting intensifies, it will mean the expansion of fossil fuels. There would be an inconsistency,” Araújo said.

During Lula’s early terms, huge discoveries in the high seas became a means to finance health, education and social welfare programs.

“To a large extent, this vision holds, which means that it will be very difficult to convince the government to give up strategic projects, even when there are significant socio-environmental risks,” said Maiara Folly, director of CIPO, a think tank focused on climate and international relations.

With current production set to peak in the next few years, there is a lot of interest in getting more deposits off the north coast of Brazil. It is a unique place due to its biodiversity, with mangroves and coral reefs that have been little studied.

According to Araújo, the project runs the risk of strong tides dragging the leaks to other places.

State oil company Petrobras has devoted almost half of its five-year exploration budget of $6 billion to the area. Chief Executive Officer Jean Paul Prates said the first well would be temporary and the company had never recorded a leak in offshore drilling.

The Minister of Energy, Alexandre Silveira, declared in March that the area is the “passport to the future” for the development of the northern regions of Brazil. Lula has used the same term to describe previous offshore oil discoveries.

Eighty civil society organizations and environmentalists, WWF Brazil and Greenpeace have asked that the license be rejected pending an in-depth study.

___

THE HYDROELECTRIC DAM

The Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, a concrete colossus on the Xingu River, was planned under Lula and built by his successor, Dilma Rousseff. Its supporters saw it as a way to generate employment and add power to the Brazilian grid.

It was fiercely opposed by indigenous populations and environmental advocates, and studies show its effects have been disastrous. Civil society organizations estimate that tens of thousands of people have been displaced, and experts attribute the loss of jobs to an increase in local violence. One area of ​​concern is the Volta Grande del Xingu, which has lost much of its water. This has led to the disappearance of fish, the basis of subsistence for many indigenous populations.

Belo Monte is once again on Lula’s agenda, with Ibama considering whether to renew its license. The agency denounced last summer that Norte Energia, owner of the dam, had not respected many of the conditions of its original license.

Local media reported that Norte Energia proposed to distribute 20,000 reais (about $4,000) in compensation to some 2,000 fishermen.

In January, researchers in the region published a letter on the Sumauma environmental journalism website calling on Lula and his government to investigate and punish crimes and injustices surrounding the dam.

“Any government truly committed to the conservation of the Amazon and the fight against the climate crisis is obliged to recognize the problems caused by Belo Monte and to repair the damages and impacts caused,” the letter said.

Local populations demand that the license be renewed only if Norte Energia agrees to use the water in a way that supports life in and around the river.

According to Folly, the license was granted under strong pressure from the Rousseff government. In an interview with Sumauma in March, Lula’s environment minister, Marina Silva, promised that this time “no one is going to be coerced, as before, and this represents a complete change.”

___

THE HIGHWAY

The BR-319 highway connects Porto Velho with Manaus. It was abandoned in the 1980s after falling into disuse, but the government has shown signs of wanting to repave it to facilitate the export of raw materials.

Environmentalists and scientists warn that this could lead to uncontrolled deforestation in the region, increasing land speculation and facilitating access for land grabbers. After Bolsonaro announced that a section of the highway would be repaved, deforestation in nearby areas skyrocketed, according to Brazil’s national space agency.

Last June, Lula told Radio Difusora that he was in favor of reconstruction, describing it as important for the economies of the states of Amazonas and Rondonia. Ibama president Rodrigo Agostinho told the AP in March that the agency has slowed down the permitting process in order to analyze it carefully.

___

THE RAILWAY LINE

Similar concerns surround a 580-mile (933-kilometer) railway known as Ferrograo, which would transport grain from the center of the country to the Tapajos river for onward shipment abroad.

The project would reduce the number of trucks transporting soybeans and corn and therefore carbon emissions. But it could also mean increased deforestation. A 2021 study from the Federal University of Minas Gerais predicted deforestation of more than 230,000 hectares on indigenous lands in the state of Mato Grosso by 2035 if completed.

The railway is on hold pending a court ruling on the constitutionality of a law that allowed clearing forests in the Jamanxim National Park to make it possible for it to pass through.

In January, Lula’s transport minister, Renan Filho, placed Ferrograo among the priority projects.

Doto Takak-Ire, who, like chief Raoni, is a leader of the Kayapó, stated in a column published in the newspaper O Globo in March that the project would threaten the survival of 48 indigenous peoples, calling it a “railway of indigenous genocide ”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

