Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Co.: Separation drama and shock of lies! These royals are going their separate ways

The lives of British royals are more exciting than any reality show. At least that’s what the current separation rumors and allegations of lies suggest. There is drama inevitable. These were the Royals shockers of the week.

The private life of the British royal family is sometimes more exciting than any reality show. We have the protagonists to thank for that Prinz Harry, Meghan Markle, Prinz William and Princess Kate. They may not want to, but they still grace the front pages of British tabloids week after week. So also this week. Which royal has already packed his bags, where the signs on separation and who was exposed as a liar, you can find out in our Royals–News of the week.

She leaves Harry alone! Meghan Markle is moving to a hotel in Los Angeles

And again a separation with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. With all the constant rumors about an alleged marriage crisis, it’s easy to lose track. This time, we can tell you at this point, it is Duchess Meghan who apparently pulls the emergency brake and leaves Harry alone in Montecito. Because if you believe current rumors, the former actress has already packed her bags. She is said to have stayed in a hotel suite in Los Angeles. Read the whole breakup story here!

Separation would be better for Prince Harry! Meghan’s girlfriend speaks plainly about marriage problems

A few days ago, Lizzie Cundy (55) also found clear words about the alleged love crisis in Harry and Meghan. The former girlfriend of the Duchess of Sussex insisted on publicly declaring that a breakup with Meghan Markle would probably be better for Harry. In her opinion, Meghan is to blame for Harry’s current loneliness. Cundy also explained that Meghan was not up to the tasks of a royal. Words that Meghan Markle shouldn’t like at all. Read the whole plain text interview from Meghan’s ex-girlfriend here!

Body language expert convicts Meghan Markle of being a liar

But not only the current separation drama is hard on Meghan Markle. Body language expert Jesus Enrique Rosas took a close look at Harry and Meghan’s numerous media appearances. In doing so, he concluded that Meghan lied at a number of points during her Oprah interview. The ex-“Suits” actress allegedly fibbed, especially when it came to Kate Middleton. Read the expert’s full analysis here!

Prince William and Princess Kate: They are sticking to the separation

There was also breakup gossip from Prince William and Princess Kate’s camp this week. Too much damage had been done, said a Royals expert. That’s why he thinks a permanent separation is likely. He is certain that there is no going back to the British royal family for Prince Harry. The disappointment of William and Kate about Harry’s scandalous book and the numerous allegations that Harry has made against the British royal family is too great. You can read the whole story about the possible permanent separation of the British royal family here.

sba/news.de

