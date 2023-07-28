Meghan Markle: That’s why the Duchess leaves the Hollywood strike cold

Hollywood has been in a state of emergency for weeks, and writers and actors have gone on strike. However, nothing can be heard or seen from an ex-series star: Why is Meghan Markle suddenly so silent?

It’s only been a few years since Meghan Markle fluttered through Hollywood like a carefree butterfly, cavorting on the red carpets and giving interviews as a series star. However, when the “Suits” actress caught the attention of Prinz Harry attracted and the marriage to the younger son of King Charles III. started, it was over with the dazzling Hollywood life: Meghan Markle not only had to give up her acting career, but also her lovingly maintained lifestyle blog “The Tig” to appear as a full-time royal.

Meghan Markle misses former castmates according to interview statements

It is now known that Meghan Markle, as the Duchess of Sussex, was tormented by no longer being able to express her own opinion on social issues – this is one of the reasons why the ex-actress and Prince Harry decided in early 2020 to leave the royal family and to start over in North America. There, Meghan Markle, like Prince Harry, promptly used their newly won freedom of speech to launch a series of interviews, TV and streaming formats and podcasts against the British royal family into battle and numerous allegations against them Royals to formulate.

Duchess Meghan keeps silent while the mega strike rages in Hollywood

Now one could get the impression that Meghan Markle only wanted to raise her voice to put herself at the center and not to advocate for other causes. As a former actress, Meghan Markle should have noticed that her former field of activity is currently upside down: Hollywood is the big one Strike erupted, screenwriters and actors alike have been on strike for weeks for fairer working conditions and better wages. A number of celebrities have joined the strikes so far – but so far Meghan Markle has had neither words of support nor a meaningful appearance on the strike front. Is the Duchess of Sussex freezing her former colleagues?

Conspicuous silence over Netflix deal? Meghan Markle prefers to keep her mouth shut

After leaving the royal family, Meghan Markle would never tire of protesting how much she missed her membership in the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA – that’s how Meghan put it, for example, in the TV interview with Oprah Winfrey, which was broadcast in early summer 2021. The fact that Meghan Markle is now demonstratively staying away from the Hollywood strike could have a good reason, as the British “Daily Mail” currently writes. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are known to have lucrative business relationships Netflixthe equivalent of more than 90 million euros is said to be worth the Sussexes’ contract with the streaming giant.

Million-dollar Netflix cooperation could burst if Meghan Markle supports the strike

Carelessly jeopardizing such a gold mine just to show solidarity with a few striking actors? For Duchess Meghan, this is tantamount to a tangible conflict of interest, as Netflix is ​​also in the pillory in the middle of the strike after a job offer from the streaming group was advertised for a position as an AI product manager. A number of Hollywood authors are currently worried about their jobs and fear that the advance of artificial intelligence could soon make human authors superfluous. Rebelling against such developments could indeed cost Meghan Markle dearly: Only recently the Duchess was rudely kicked out on Spotify, after their podcast Archetypes was canceled after just one season. So jeopardizing the multi-million dollar collaboration with Netflix could rob the Duchess of Sussex of her last source of income – so in this case, silence is literally golden…

