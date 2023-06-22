Meghan Markle wants to be Spencer to be the “incarnation of Diana” and earn millions with Dior

Meghan Markle could become one of the highest paid influencers in the world if he seals an alliance with the French fashion house “Dior”. And for this he wants to renounce the surname Windsor, of the British royal family, to capitalize on that of Princess Diana, Spencer, and use it as his own brand.

The American actress and her husband, Prince Harrythey are arguing “get rid of his last name Windsor“, which has been the patronymic of the British royal family since 1917, in an important transformation of the brand with which they seal millionaire businesses, said a biographer of the couple.

The Duchess of Sussex is sure that breaking her ties with the royal family will lead her to seal more juicy contracts. That’s why, “She decided that her true goal in life was to be Diana.” and “went to the extent of suggesting that they should give up the name ‘Windsor’ and take the surname ‘Spencer,’” Tom Bower said.

The rebranding could make The Prince and Duchess of Sussex adopt the surname “Spencer”, in a nod to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. But it would also allow them to earn millions while their businesses foundered.

From Markle to Spencer, a billionaire facelift

Negotiations over a possible rebranding for the couple, who stepped down from their official duties in the British monarchy three years ago, began when his deal with Spotify was confirmed to have come to an end last week.

With his multi-million dollar deal scrapped, royal author Tom Bower reckons the next step would be to change his name and rebrand his brand. “What’s really interesting about the rebranding of the Sussexes is that Meghan decided that her real goal in life was Diana.”, said the biographer.

“That was always his passion, that’s Harry’s passion too. And Meghan went so far as to suggest that they should drop the Windsor name and take the Spencer surname. So she would be Meghan Spencer, the new Diana.” revealed.

Speaking to British television, Bower said it has already been “discussed” with others, and Prince Harry also wishes to take the surname of his mother, who died in a 1997 car accident aged 36.

The issue “was discussed not only among themselves but also with others,” Bower anticipated.who assured that the dukes are “actively trying to become Harry and Meghan Spencer.”

The biographer went further saying that Harry and Meghan would also “renounce” the title of Dukes of Sussexwhich Queen Elizabeth II gave them when they married in 2018, along with the titles of Earls of Dumbarton and Barons Kilkeel.

In return, Meghan wants to be the “incarnation of Diana”, Bower said.

The break with Spotify, a turning point for the “Meghan brand”

Harry and Meghan signed deals with various brands following their royal exit in early 2020, including Netflix y Penguin Random House.

Rumors of the image change that Meghan Markle is looking for to earn a living come a week after it was known that his million-dollar contract with streaming giant Spotify is coming to an end by mutual consent.

The dukes have produced just one series under their Archewell Audio podcast label since signing the $20 million deal. That show topped the podcast charts for Spotify in several markets, with listeners flocking to her conversations with influential women.

But the two parties said in a joint statement that the deal is coming to an end: “Spotify and Archewell Audio mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we did together” the statement said. A move that could see Meghan and Harry lose $10 million.

Days after, Bill Simmons, Spotify executive, called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “swindlers” because they did not meet the promised number of episodes. “I have to get drunk one night and tell the story of [la videollamada por] Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. Fuck scammers!”

The “million dollar” duchess

Since stepping down from royal duties, the couple have sought to earn money through media ventures. According to the British press, Meghan is ready to weather the storm caused by the break with Spotify y a source close to him claimed that he could soon be “worth hundreds of millions of dollars” if he accepts the deals presented to him.

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede told the MailOnline today that “Meghan could become one of the most influential people in the world” and “could command millions” if he becomes the new image of “Dior”, who approached the duchess with a lucrative offer.

The insider added that if the deal goes ahead, it could even compete with the income that Kim Kardashian generated over the years through her association with “Dolce & Gabbana”, which led her to pay 47 million dollars simply for a design of that brand on her wedding day.

As part of your renovation, Meghan Markle became friends with the successful marketing expert Victoria Jacksonwhose husband, Bill Guthy, owns the marketing company Guthy-Renkerwho represented Cindy Crawford and Jenifer Lopez to make their respective brands famous and earn millions.

“Meghan and Victoria are very close. If anyone can help Meghan develop a makeup or skincare brand, it’s Victoria and Bill.”said a person close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Another of the controversial duchess’s projects, who is the most unpopular person in the royal family, would be the revamp of her wellness and lifestyle blog “The Tig” to rival Gwyneth Paltrow’s websitewhich is reportedly worth nearly $260 million.

With all this, Meghan could become “one of the most influential people in the world”, Ede estimated. “She is already one of the most talked about and photographed people around, so maximizing her earnings and aligning with these brands is a very lucrative step.”

He recalled the example of the Kardashian family and his relationship with “Dolce & Gabbanna”, which meant profits in the hundreds of millions. If you seal an agreement with “Dior”, Meghan will share an image with stars like Johnny Depp, Rihanna and Jenifer Lawrence

“With a brand like Dior affiliated with it, they could spend millions on it and make millions too. So Meghan could make millions being a face of Dior and she could make hundreds of thousands per post,” Ede said.

The Duchess’ makeover is led by the new agency William Morris Endeavor (WME), which is associated with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Oprah Winfrey, one of Meghan’s closest friends.

Its director, Ari Emanuel, is the best in the business when it comes to multibillion-dollar corporate deals, experts say. They claim that since Meghan partnered with him, many offers have poured in, including one to launch his Spotify podcast on another platform.

The verbal battle against the royal family, a “shot in the foot” of the dukes

Harry, the youngest son of King Charles III, married the former television actress in 2018 in a burst of positive coverage that seemed to help bring the traditional monarchy into the 21st century. But relations between the couple and the royal family soured in the years that followed, with accusations that Markle was the target of racism.

The dukes scandalously distanced themselves from the royal familythey left the United Kingdom and moved to California, where their second daughter was born last year and from where they continued to criticize the monarchy, Carlos III and Prince William.

The most explosive was a revealing autobiography of the prince, a Netflix documentary series and a high-profile interview with Oprah Winfrey in which Meghan said a member of the royal family questioned the skin color of her first child and she received no help. when he had suicidal feelings.

At the moment, the Duchess of Sussex did not say anything about the rebranding. But Tom Bower thinks that “really weird” silence may mean that Meghan is “building something big”. But the changes should not be just in namesays the biographer.

The author believes that the verbal battle waged by the dukes against the royal family played a trick on them when it came to sustaining their businesses. “In the end, they sabotaged themselves, shooting themselves in the foot for being so controversial,” he said. “I think that’s what the people at Dior and other corporations fear, they don’t want to be associated with that kind of controversy.”

