Meghan Markle: Was Prince Harry's wife in disguise at Charles' coronation?

Meghan Markle: Was Prince Harry’s wife in disguise at Charles’ coronation?

Meghan Markle stayed away from King Charles’ coronation to celebrate her son Archie’s birthday in California. But is that really true or was she incognito in London? Fans suspect: This guest was the duchess in disguise.

On Saturday May 6th, the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla took place at Westminster Abbey in London, to great fanfare and numerous guests. While even the disgraced Prince Harry made the journey to London for his fatherremained his wife Meghan Markle with their children in the USA – at least officially. Fans suspect that the Duchess of Sussex was very well and lavishly disguised between the royals.

Bizarre fan theory: Did Meghan Markle attend King Charles’ coronation in disguise?

The reason for the bizarre assumption: Among the 2,200 invited guests in Westminster Abbey, one gentleman seemed very suspicious to the viewers. The man, who was sitting right next to the successful composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, looked like a person in disguise to many Royals fans with his tinted glasses, long hair and his mustache. For some it was even clear: That can only be Meghan Markle. “[Meghan]you kidding us…” and “It was good to see Meghan attending the #Coronation but in disguise,” joked users on Twitter. “Stunning outstanding performance by Meghan, great disguise,” it said in another tweet.”

Already read?Seat drama at Charles coronation! Royals kept Prince Harry in the dark

Royals fans suspected Meghan Markle behind Sir Karl Jenkins at Charles’ coronation

Was Meghan Markle behind the bearded guest? Although the former “Suits” actress may remember how to slip into different roles from her acting days, the person at Charles’ coronation was not Prince Harry’s wife. Instead, it was Sir Karl Jenkins, a legendary composer, whose striking looks sparked the wild theories. According to the New York Post, pieces by the musician could be heard during the ceremony on Saturday.

See also  Tom Parker Bowles speaks plain text: After the poison attack on Queen Camilla! Prince Harry's stepbrother settles accounts

Already read? “No means no!” Meghan leaves Harry cold

