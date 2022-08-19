The 12th Beijing International Film Festival’s “Focus on the Future” unit honorary ceremony and ART young filmmakers’ night ended successfully on August 18, 2022 at the Yanqi Lake International Convention and Exhibition Center in Huairou, Beijing. Markor Home ART is the official designated home furnishing brand of the 12th Beijing International Film Festival. Chief Operating Officer of Markor Home ART Brand – Mr. Ge Chengkang, Deputy General Manager of ART Brand Operation – Ms. Chang Lili, Chairman of ART Plus Committee, Zhengzhou Kai Chairman of Li Trading Co., Ltd.-Ms. Fu Lihua, Executive Chairman of ART Plus Committee, Chairman of Chengdu Lok Shangpin Furniture Co., Ltd.-Mr. Liang Shuai, Vice Chairman of ART Plus Committee, Dingcheng International Household Products (Wuhan) Co., Ltd. The chairman of the company – Mr. Li Guoqiang, the vice chairman of the ART Plus Committee, the chairman of Ningbo Juzhimei Home Furnishing Co., Ltd. – Mr. Pan Miaofu, many famous directors, filmmakers, and more than 10 media friends attended this light and shadow event.





One is to constantly create “light and shadow art” in the film world, and the other is to constantly pursue “home classics” in the field of home furnishing. They break the boundaries of time and space, spirit and species, and deeply interpret “everyone is an artist of life”. The two are in different fields, but both have a similar feeling: to root and excavate art culture, and to spread the voice of art to the world. With artistic innovation, in the changing, grasp the brand’s artistic trend, and truly reflect art into life. After 8 years of rapid development, Meike Home ART continues to focus on advocating a beautiful lifestyle, in order to integrate the timeless era. Aesthetic point of view, to explore, to comprehend, to innovate, to express, to explore the inspiration of diversified home styles and artistic lifestyles.

Eight years with art pay tribute to classic life

Time and space flow, light and shadow overlap, in more than 2,000 days and nights of spring and summer, autumn and winter storage, since its establishment in 2003, the Meike Home Furnishing ART brand has experienced a transformation from a newcomer to a leader, and the eighth anniversary of Meike Home ART. On the occasion, join hands with the film world to witness every highlight moment. Meike Home ART strives for perfection and artistic innovation inspiration, dares to think and act, integrates art into life through design and artistic home space scenes, and conveys the artistic way of life to consumers. With the combination of works of art and home space products, the boundaries between art and life are broken.





Since its entry into the Chinese market, Meike Home Furnishing ART has been breaking and reconstructing, integrating art into space and design, using the products that consumers like as a medium to merge the functions of art and furniture, realizing the collision of classics and trends, and the relationship between craftsmanship and ingenuity. melt. Meike Home ART not only retains the traditional style, but also integrates the fashion elements of modern aesthetics, giving more emotion to materials, colors, lines, and engraving techniques, conveying artistic life with different series of products, and also bringing products that can stand the test of time. With the aesthetics and value experienced over the years, the classics are witnessed in the light and shadows, and they lead the fashion of home art.

Two-way empowerment of brands and franchisees leads the industry

Home art collides with film art to highlight the new energy of the fashionable home furnishing trend. Under the impact of the epidemic and the cold winter of the market, it still breaks the circle against the trend. Why does Meike Home ART “the scenery here is unique”? In fact, this is inseparable from the fact that Meike Home Furnishings has strong own R&D, manufacturing, supply chain, etc. It is reported that in the first half of 2022, Meike Home Furnishing ART’s operating data will increase compared with the same period last year, and the franchisee’s profit The ability is the highest in history. In his speech, Mr. Ge said: “This year is the 8th year that Markor Home Furnishings ART brand has entered the Chinese market. Under the severe market test, ART still achieves growth against the trend. Markor Home Furnishings ART franchise brands are in more than 200 cities across the country. It has grown to 400 stores with a total store area of ​​more than 180,000 square meters, becoming one of the fastest growing brands in the home furnishing industry. Among them, the full-case custom design service module has grown rapidly, and it has truly achieved a one-stop full-case solution, allowing consumers to be more worry-free and convenient to buy their homes. Provide consumers with one-stop ultimate home experience. Bringing aesthetics and values ​​that can stand the test of time and years, and a home life experience that can be passed down from generation to generation.





Mr. Ge Chengkang, Chief Operating Officer of Markor Home ART Brand

Injecting artistic elements and ingenious craftsmanship into each piece of furniture is the belief that Meike Home ART has always adhered to, and it is also the foundation for the stable development of franchisees. Relying on its excellent innovation and creativity, it continues to empower franchisees and brands. And then create a more diverse and personalized rich home experience for consumers, accurately reach consumer groups, and maximize sales benefits. management, and create a healthy franchisee ecosystem, which will definitely draw a new pattern for the development of the home furnishing industry.

N Possibilities for Leaping to Artistic Lifestyle

As the only official home furnishing cooperation brand designated by the 12th Beijing International Film Festival, Meike Home Furnishing ART joins hands with the Beijing International Film Festival to build a dream of classics, focus on the future, embrace common expectations, cross the classics and the future, and pass on culture and art to more There are many consumers who are constantly pursuing a better life in art. Pay tribute to Chinese movies and pay tribute to classic life.





The cooperation between Meike Home ART and the Beijing Film Festival also proves that whether it is a film business or a home furnishing brand, good works and products can never be separated from the continuous exploration of art and the excellence of craftsmanship, only by pouring endless enthusiasm , in order to achieve classic heritage products and works. Since its establishment, Meike Home ART has created home furnishing products with different artistic styles and design concepts through continuous innovation, continued to meet the diversified and personalized home furnishing needs of the current consumer groups, and formed a “new tradition, freedom, new luxury, organic” value proposition. In the brand matrix of Markor Home Furnishings ART, ART classics focus on architectural sense and integrate the timeless aesthetic viewpoints of the times; ART West District interprets “freedom”, highlighting young people’s reckless, uninhibited, cutting-edge, diverse, natural, and dare to explore Any possibility, it has a very modern and romantic temperament; ART city captures the more cutting-edge and popular urban new luxury elements, taking into account both beauty and function, bringing people an ideal home that combines taste and comfort; ART space in northern Europe is “simple, natural, In the minimalist design style of “humanization”, it continues the pursuit of the ultimate living aesthetics of Markor Home ART, and advocates the integration of natural perception into life.Based on the ultimate pursuit of artistic aesthetics, Meike Home Furnishing ART always maintains a keen insight into the market and consumer demand, constantly interprets the dialogue between art and home furnishing, and integrates younger, artistic and fashionablehome life conceptSpread the power to the world.





Meike Home ART is not only a disseminator of artistic home furnishing, but also a leader of a beautiful lifestyle, so that the art of home furnishing can inspire the love of life. Everyone who loves life and I are the protagonists of the story, and every home art product will be connected to a never-ending art classic. This time, Meike Home ART joined hands with the 12th Beijing International Film Festival to help Beijing International Film Festival The successful holding of the festival will empower the development and innovation of the home furnishing industry and the film industry. Let us once again witness another wonderful event on the ART art stage of Meike Home Furnishings.





In the fast-paced urban life, at the moment when “face value is justice”, Meike Home ART uses artistic aesthetics and quality life as a bridge to link a beautiful home, and uses design brushes to integrate artistic elements into the details of home life, shaping life and art. conversation. The growth story of the Meike Home ART brand is also full of art and ingenuity like a movie lens. Each frame is unique and classic, and it further cultivates art into the life of contemporary consumers and pushes it to the world stage. Focus on the times and innovate the future with art.



