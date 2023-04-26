Melconian diagnosed a “plane turbulence” scenario and wondered “how to get to August”

The Economist Carlos Melconian warned this Tuesday, April 25, that the Government is “devaluing” in the context of the exchange run that brought the blue towards the limit of 500 pesos. “All this has shortened exchange times and accelerated inflation times. So the question of how to get to December becomes how to get to August.”considered the head of the Ieral during his presentation at the “Seminar on Opportunities for Federal Development”, organized by the Argentine Agroindustrial Council (CAA).

“This is a year of the short recontra blanket”, graphed Melconian. “Something after August, after October, it’s going to happen. The drought hits not only for the dollars, but also in the collection of $1.5 million, also in prices and also in the level of activity. Anything that means ‘forward’ complicates after Augustbe disbursements of FMI or the soybean dollar. Every time you do something from 2024, you complicate the next government,” said the economist in radio statements.

He considered that in government are “underestimating the conflict and we are entering a new stage of inflationary character and airplane turbulence. This is getting complicated both politically and economically speaking.”

“The Government is devaluing and the probability that it will have to make an exchange jump has increased. Guard: the contexts where there is an exchange rate jump have to be accompanied by something that makes them feel that they maintain control of what they have done, “she warned.

"All this has shortened exchange times and accelerated inflation times. So the question of how to get to December becomes how to get to August.due to the export collapse that in any country in the world is a bit of indebtedness, use of reserves and stop importing, but not in Argentina", explained the economist during his dissertation at the "Seminar on Opportunities for Federal Development"organized by the Argentine Agroindustrial Council (CAA) in the Grain Exchange of Buenos Aires.

“For a devaluation jump it is necessary to see if they recompose the political power. resign as a candidate It is not to give up governing and deciding to be a candidate is not to stop being a minister. Continue with the fiscal nominality with which you are, public spending continues to rise, but as inflation liquefies it, the political and economic scenario has been complicated. Yes, the possibility of a jump in the official exchange rate has increased. Everything ran a little bit,” explained the former president of Banco Nación.

He said that “there was a model that was the Fabregazo of 2014, for the purpose of reaping the fruits of three or four months before the election. The whole idea was what is the last moment to launch a little program that two or three months will make you spitting blood, but before the election it helps you win. The last date to release something like that was January or December: that eats you up until March and you get to show something for the August election. Ex post, they made the decision not to do it “.

Melconian raised the possibility of “three economic scenarios”

Melconian raised a panorama not very encouraging on the economic level in view of the next elections: “I am thinking of three scenarios, one is the Híper, another is the Rodrigazo and the other is very similar to when the Austral Plan began to deteriorate.”

“The departure of the Austral Plan is something that goes from 1985 until the appearance of the Spring Plan (in 1988, during the presidency of Raúl Alfonsín), which was an electoral response to the deterioration, which begins to generate an additional jump in the inflation rate because you need not to delay the change and liquefy due to inflation,” he said.

“Now what was 5% is at 7% and peak and you are close to double digits. For probability I see an additional deterioration like the post Austral“, he pointed.

“To invent, there isn’t much. Then came that fog that confused them. That’s when the big one came to announce 3% inflation for April and the drought hit. It’s not a good government that caught the drought . It is a bad government with malpractice that was seized by the drought. If the government does not define anything, this ordeal will continue until October,” he warned.

