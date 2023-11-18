Melissa Flores, Miss Mexico 2023, Injured Before Miss Universe Final: Will She Still Compete?

Miss Universe 2023 LIVE: Melissa Flores suffers injury prior to the final presentation

In a shocking turn of events, Mexican beauty queen Melissa Flores, who is representing Mexico in the Miss Universe pageant, has suffered an injury just hours before the final presentation. The news has left fans and supporters anxious about the extent of her injury and whether it will affect her participation in the highly anticipated event.

The incident has sparked concerns about whether Melissa Flores will be able to compete in the final round of the Miss Universe pageant. The details surrounding the nature and severity of her injury are currently unknown, leaving many to speculate about the impact it may have on her ability to participate in the final presentation.

Despite the setback, Melissa Flores remains determined to represent Mexico on the Miss Universe stage. Her resilience and dedication to the competition have garnered support and admiration from fans and supporters around the world.

As the news continues to unfold, the pageant community eagerly awaits updates on Melissa Flores’ condition and her potential participation in the final presentation. The Miss Universe pageant has always been a platform for women to showcase their strength and grace, and many are hopeful that Melissa will be able to overcome this obstacle and shine on the global stage.

