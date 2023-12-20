Melissa Klug enjoys holidays in the US with her children, while Samahara Lobatón faces health issues

Melissa Klug and Her Children Enjoying Holidays in the United States

Melissa Klug is in the United States with her five children to enjoy the end-of-year holidays. However, Samahara Lobatón could not travel due to health problems.

“Samy and the baby were planned to come, but due to health issues, everything was cancelled. “Health comes first,” confessed Jefferson Farfán’s ex-partner.

It should be remembered that Abel Lobatón’s daughter entered an emergency clinic, accompanied by her boyfriend Bryan Torres, and underwent an urgent laparoscopy due to an ectopic pregnancy.

On the other hand, Melissa Klug’s eldest daughter, Gianella Marquina, published a message on social networks, which could be a possible hint to her sister Samahara.

“We are no longer of an age to be bad children, bad boyfriends, bad friends. Life is a little while, love it hard, love it hard,” the publication reads.

