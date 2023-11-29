Home » Melissa Klug Welcomes Sixth Child, Cayetana, with Soccer Player Jesús Barco
Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco Announce Birth of their Daughter, Cayetana

For the sixth time, Melissa Klug has become a mother, this time as a result of her relationship with soccer player Jesús Boat. Klug and Barco took to their social media to announce the birth of their daughter, Cayetana, sharing images of the newborn and confirming the event.

“Welcome love of my life, Cayetana Barco Klug,” wrote the footballer in the photograph where he is shown wearing a gown and protective equipment in what appears to be the hallway of a medical center. Meanwhile, the 39-year-old businesswoman published the first photograph with her baby on her Instagram stories, lying on her bed carrying the newborn in her arms. “Little piece of my life, Cayetana,” wrote Jefferson Farfán’s ex-partner.

While the official place of Cayetana’s birth has not yet been confirmed, rumors suggest that Melissa Klug may have given birth in the United States. It was reported on the show Magaly TV: La Firme that Klug had traveled to North American lands to begin labor.

Melissa Klug had already responded to her detractors and defended her desire to have her sixth child with Jesús Boat. The businesswoman was emphatic in her response and stated that no one is obliged to help her raise her children, so nothing and no one will make her change her mind. She also revealed that there are wedding plans in the works, with a date already set for an intimate ceremony.

