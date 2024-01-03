Melissa Klug’s Birth in the United States and Her Response to Followers

Melissa Klug, a popular Peruvian figure, recently gave birth to her sixth daughter, Cayetana, in the United States, sparking curiosity among her followers. Many wondered why she traveled to the US for the birth instead of staying in Peru.

Addressing these questions, Klug took to her Instagram account to explain that the decision was based on medical reasons related to the six cesarean sections she has had in the past.

“It was a health and safety decision due to so many cesarean sections (six) that I have had,” she responded to a follower’s question.

Klug also revealed that she experienced postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter with partner Jesús Barco.

Furthermore, in an effort to put an end to rumors of a potential breakup with Barco, Klug shared a family photo on her social media accounts, demonstrating that their relationship is stronger than ever, particularly now that they have welcomed their new little girl into the world.

The Peruvian public has been supportive of Klug and her growing family, and she has received an outpouring of well wishes following the arrival of Cayetana.

For more information and related videos, visit Melissa Klug’s official Instagram account.

