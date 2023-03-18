Mellotron’s updated Sound Card 05 contains 128 sounds and can be directly inserted into the expansion slot (Special Format Expansion Card) of the M4000D series equipment.

Among the 128 timbres in Sound Card 05, there are some unreleased treasures in the Mellotron sound library, as well as the loop versions of MkI and MkII and some M400 timbres.

In chronological order, there are also some MkI/II unreleased Rhythms and Leads, and M300 never used Rhythms and Leads. 05 also contains the A and B Rhythms of the M300, and the very rare M300 Mellotrons. Finally, 05 also has a number of synth patches, some of which have never been released before.

Mellotron Sound Card 05 Demo with Chase the Horseman

Mellotron presents MkI/II, M400 and new synthesizer sounds in non-loop (original) and loop ways. The sound of the loop starts to loop after the “intro” (attack).

The world‘s first Mellotron sound was in songs by the Moody Blues (“Nights in White Satin”) and the Beatles (“Strawberry Fields Forever”) in the 1960s.

In 2010, Mellotron re-launched this iconic device in a compact digital version, the Mellotron M4000D, which retains the authentic sound, look and feel of the original keyboard while adding some significant improvements.

The M4000D has been used on stage and in the studio by many artists, musicians and producers including Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Smashing Pumpkins, Wilco, Incubus, Queens of the Stone Age, Eels, Jackson Browne, Bruno Mars , Band of Horses, Fleet Foxes, Sean Lennon, Brendan Benson, Air, Kooks, Train, Elbow, Michael Beinhorn, Bob Rock, Raphael Saadiq, Noel Gallagher and Gotye.

Mellotron-style wooden keyboard with MIDI output, depth sense and polyphonic aftertouch

Includes 100 lead vocals from the original Mellotron and Chamberlin

Same sound quality as the original Mellotron made in the 60’s and 70’s

Streaming technology developed in-house by Mellotron, reproducing classic sounds with uncompressed 24-bit audio

The software and audio engine took 3 years to develop, but the digital Mellotron concept has been in development since the mid-90s and has evolved from “Mellotron Digital” purchased some of the original stock

High-quality housing with hinged lid

Expansion slots get you 100 extra sounds on special flash cards

Two high-quality TFT displays and a backlit laser-cut front panel

Three gold-plated balanced XLR outputs, all other connectors are also gold-plated

34″ (W) x 19.5″ (D) x 5.25″ (H); Weight: 38.5 lbs

