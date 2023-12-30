Melody Luz and Jesús Vinent shone in Dancing and thrilled everyone

The third couple from the last night of Dancing in 2023, it was Melody Luz y Jesus Coming. In this context, Melody entered the track with the label of being the temporary replacement for Charlotte Caniggia. On the other hand, Charlotte’s sister-in-law had the important responsibility of doing a good job to advance to the next round.

In this aspect, the couple entered the study of the Dancing, willing to show the best. Furthermore, let us remember that this replacement will only have a period of one week, due to production provisions. However, the couple prepared to give their best when “GTA” by Emilia Mernes began to play. On the other hand, the couple performed a very dynamic choreography with the collaboration of extra dancers. While the completion was with a acting who got all the applause.

The scores of Melody Luz and Jesús Vinent in Bailando

First of all, Angel de Brito was in charge of giving scores in the Dancing: «Good replacement Melody Luz, obviously because she is a professional. A good team of dancers, the choreo was very well done. With the power that 2 dancers give it. But, that’s just guys,” she stated bluntly with a severe 4.

Some minutes later, Pampita took center stage in the Dancing and expressed: «I love Melody, I love her, she is a warrior and a competitor. This is also a thing of life, feeling the butterflies in your stomach again. Jesus was divine as always. The black song is impressive, I really liked it,’ while he gave it a 9.

On the other hand, Moriah Casan He offered his observations: “I loved Melody’s attitude and wildness. Jesus the relaxation of dancing with a dancer. I liked what I saw,” and awarded the couple an 8. Finally, Aníbal Pachano closed the round of returns in the Dancing with its secret score: «Everything divine, I loved it. The most important thing is your son, you are a great mother.

Share this: Facebook

X

