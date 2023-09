Melqui Releases ‘Enamore’ | Niche Music

Holland/Amsterdam-based alternative Latin folk band Melqui has unveiled their new single ‘Enamore’ released on September 1st from Bloomer Records!

Melqui is a six-piece band formed around composer and multi-instrumentalist Lau Hochman, and includes Siebren Smink, Gabriel de Oliveira, David Ko, Sara Tompkins, and Yoad Korach. Multinational band with members from Argentina, Holland, Spain, USA and Israel.

An up-and-coming artist who supported Erlend Øye & La Comitiva’s Holland tour in May. I love it.

Argentine rock by Sui Generis, Serú Girán, Luis Alberto Spinetta, and Shagrada Medra, a label known for Carlos Aguirre. The smooth transition from English to Spanish is just right.

Good for people who like Nick Drake, Devendra Banhart, Tim Bernardes. Kings Of Convenience, of course.

Please also check out the live video released in April. I also do rock that is unexpectedly rough.

Melqui – LIVE | sofa amsterdam

Posted on 2023.09.02

