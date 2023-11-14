by Oliver on November 12, 2023 in Album

Throbbing Jazz Gristle Funk Hits: Die Melvins bow to the sound of with an instrumental post-industrial and electronic record made far outside their own territory Throbbing Gristle.

The one recorded around 2010 and (afterwards, so to speak) up to three songs from the sessions Everybody Loves Sausages landed) since 2014, in terms of publishing, sometimes more, sometimes less specifically announced material with the Melvins in the specific case King Buzzo and the collaborators Void Manes and Toshi Kasai (and therefore probably not Dale Crover for the first time in a long, long time) – and with jazz or funk hits, neither one nor the other (and, strictly speaking, nothing in between).

On what has become an instant rarity in physical form Throbbing Jazz Gristle Funk Hits – a tribute album for the industrial pioneers from England that gave the title, which seamlessly places cover songs alongside originals and new interpretations from its own catalog – the circuits beep, crackle and crackle in an anachronistic minimalism, the turned buttons sometimes jog in a John Carpenter style -esque beat suspense (e.g. in Adrenaline or Hot on the Heels of Love), there are dark, experimental abstractions of ambient abysses with drone proximity or delirious space beam lasers (Eye Be Emm).

From the obscure, even for Melvins-Conditions rather than a curious discography side note throughout the release, only a few moments unobtrusively stand out – especially the scenes that become more organic, such as the guitars, which are elegiacally placed in a structurally open crooked position (in front of distant vocal surfaces?). Dirty Beach-like Zyklon B Zombie or the hallucinogenic, pulsating trance of the one that flickers with a hint of strumming 31 Jazz Funk Flavors – which is why Throbbing Jazz Gristle Funk Hits It probably won’t be your first choice when picking up a record box if you’re up for it Melvinsstill on classic Throbbing Gristle– Has material: Nothing here is actually bad (and in the right mood you can probably even improve it by a point), but hardly anything really sticks with you.

