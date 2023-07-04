Member of the Seven Flowers Group, Zhou Licen, Passes Away

Zhou Licen, a Member of the Seven Flowers Group, Passes Away

July 4, 2023 – Sohu Entertainment

In a tragic turn of events, Zhou Licen, a member of the popular Taiwanese group Qiduohua, has passed away at the age of 35. The news of his sudden demise has left fans in shock and mourning.

According to Taiwan media reports, Zhou Licen’s family held a farewell ceremony at the Taipei No. 1 Funeral Home on July 4. Among those in attendance were Chen Qiaoen’s husband Chen Weichang and Xiaojie, paying their respects to the late star.

The group’s bond and friendship were evident as recently as June 23 when Chen Qiaoen shared a photo of a private gathering with the caption, “I will always remember you, I will always love you.” Fans speculated that she was remembering her fellow Qiduohua member Zaizai, but the post was later deleted.

The Seven Flowers group was formed in 2004, consisting of Zhou Licen, Zhao Xiaoqiao, Chen Qiaoen, Qu Minjie, Lai Weiru, Qiu Weifen, and Wang Yujie, with Zhao Xiaoqiao serving as the captain. However, in 2005, Qiu Weifen, Zhou Licen, and Wang Yujie decided to leave the group, leaving behind a smaller lineup.

Despite the changes, the remaining members continued their journey together until 2007 when they announced their decision to pursue solo careers, assuring fans that they would not disband. Unfortunately, in December 2009, due to the expiration of their contract, the group disbanded.

Zhou Licen’s untimely passing has brought back memories of the group’s heyday and highlights the fragility of life. Fans and fellow celebrities have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of the talented artist.

The loss of Zhou Licen will undoubtedly leave a void in the entertainment industry. His contributions as a member of Qiduohua will be remembered by fans and fellow artists alike.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author. Sohu Entertainment is an information release platform that provides information storage space services.

Editor: Anonymous

Released in: Beijing

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

