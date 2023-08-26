Members of Manolito Simonet y su Trabuco Orchestra Leave Group During US Tour amidst Cuban Crisis

Several members of the Manolito Simonet y su Trabuco orchestra have decided not to return to Cuba during their tour of the United States. The group had been performing in various cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington DC, New York, Atlanta, and Georgia as part of their US tour. A source from the group, who requested anonymity, confirmed to CubaNet that the musicians chose to stay in the United States due to the difficult situation in Cuba. The source did not disclose the exact number of musicians who decided to leave the group.

Despite the departure of some members, the orchestra’s producer, Daniel Donayre, described their performances in the United States as “a blessing.” The group, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2023, received positive responses from the public, especially among Latino audiences. Their US concerts allowed them to revisit songs that had not been played in years, according to Manolito Simonet, the orchestra’s director.

This exodus of musicians adds to the growing number of Cuban artists leaving the country amid an economic crisis and government repression. The recent massive protests on July 11 and 12, 2021, have further exacerbated the situation. In previous incidents, eight dancers from the Lizt Alfonso company fled during a European tour in July 2022, and in May of the same year, eight members of the Entrevoces Choir decided to stay in Spain during their tour of the Canary Islands.

Manolito Simonet y su Trabuco orchestra, founded in 1993 and led by Manolito Simonet, has gained fame both in Cuba and other Latin American countries, particularly in Peru. The group’s music, categorized as salsa, is popular and regularly played on radio stations. They have released albums such as “Life changed, thermometers broke” and “trebuchet,” with hits including “Crazy about my Havana,” “I trust you,” “Havana calls me,” and “The one who wants to dance.”