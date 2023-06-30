Members of Wang Yuwen’s new drama “Small Swifts Flying Together” conclude with a heartwarming farewell to the characters and look forward to reuniting with the audience-中entertainment.com

China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cnRecently, the TV series “Small Swifts Flying Together” ended successfully on the Youku platform. On the closing day, the leading actor Wang Yuwen bid farewell to the role on social platforms. Many viewers said that Wang Yuwen’s wonderful performance made the audience feel Bai Fengyao’s strength and bravery after going through hardships, and gave the role depth. During the broadcast of the show, Wang Yuwen not only attracted countless fans, but also let the audience see the other side of her acting skills, and her word-of-mouth popularity rose.

Members of Wang Yuwen’s new drama “Small Swifts Flying Together” conclude with a heartwarming farewell to the characters and look forward to reuniting with the audience (1)

Members of Wang Yuwen’s new drama “Small Swifts Flying Together” conclude with a heartwarming farewell to the characters and look forward to reuniting with the audience (2)

Members of Wang Yuwen’s new drama “Small Swifts Flying Together” conclude with a heartwarming farewell to the characters and look forward to reuniting with the audience (3)

Members of Wang Yuwen’s new drama “Small Swifts Flying Together” conclude with a heartwarming farewell to the characters and look forward to reuniting with the audience (4)

In the finale of “Small Swifts Flying Together”, Bai Fengyao finally ushered in her own happy ending from silently guarding Wan Jiagui to finally getting married. At the same time, Bai Fengyao’s firm attitude towards the difficulties of life also made the audience excited Moved. Wang Yuwen subtly showed Bai Fengyao’s strength under forbearance and fragility. Through repeated experiences, she gradually grew into a woman who bravely faced life. Different from previous character attributes, Bai Fengyao, played by Wang Yuwen, fully demonstrated her acting skills in “Small Swifts Flying Together”, especially in the second half of the play, in the stages of crying, loss, despair, and helplessness. His heartfelt performance made the audience feel the strength and bravery deep in the character’s heart, and won praise from many audiences. Wang Yuwen has also taken advantage of the trend to become one of the most watched actors recently. Not only has the amount of topic discussions on Weibo and other social media platforms continued to rise, but her development in the fashion field should not be underestimated, and she has become a partner of many brands.

In addition to the just-concluded “Small Swifts Flying Together” and the TV series “Good Reunion” that is currently being filmed, another TV series “Tiger Crane Demon Master Record” starring Wang Yuwen will also be launched soon. I look forward to Wang Yuwen’s wonderful performance in the new drama.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

