Memories of a very satisfying trip to Hokkaido and a big mistake on the way home[樋之津琳太郎ブログ]

hello everyone! My name is Rintaro Hinotsu. It’s getting colder little by little, and I’m finally able to wear long-sleeved items like shirts and knits. In September, I appeared at the Girls Awards and was able to enjoy walking on the runway for the first time in my life, even though I was nervous.

This time, I would like to talk about my trip to Hokkaido before the Girls Awards.

I had never been to Hokkaido before, so this was my first trip. I went there when it was still hot in Tokyo and I was wearing short sleeves, so I was surprised at how cool Hokkaido was. It was chilly even with short sleeves and a jacket on, and as the sun went down, the temperature dropped rapidly.

My stay was only 1 night and 2 days, but I was personally very satisfied. I ate Sapporo miso ramen, sushi, and Genghis Khan, but I never thought that this Genghis Khan would be a big failure. . .

I was relaxing at New Chitose Airport two hours before my flight’s departure, but now that I think about it, I haven’t eaten Genghis Khan even though I’ve come to Hokkaido! I noticed this and started wandering around looking for various stores. I haven’t had much experience with Genghis Khan, so I can’t compare it, but it was so tender and delicious.

Thinking I still had time to check in for my flight, I was walking around the airport and found a Starbucks, and also discovered the New Chitose Airport original menu. However, I was conflicted in front of the store, thinking that I couldn’t resist because Garuawa was coming up.

I thought it was almost time for boarding, so I went to check in, but to my surprise, the check-in deadline had already passed. . .

I hadn’t had a chance to fly on a plane for as long as I could remember, so I didn’t understand the check-in system, and it turned out that I wouldn’t be able to board the flight I had booked.

I’m sure you’ve seen people holding their heads in their hands at airports in TV dramas, and that’s exactly what they look like.

Moreover, I had a shoot scheduled the next day, so I absolutely had to go home that day. The time is 21:00.

There were only a few flights left, so I reluctantly bought a new ticket.

I’m glad I didn’t have to travel abroad, but the tuition fees were high.

Hokkaido was such a wonderful place that I would like to spend some time there again!

If you are traveling by plane, please check in first when you arrive at the airport! (lol)

