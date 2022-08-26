Recently, Mencius responded to the hot search on the day of the broadcast of “Agarwood is like crumbs”, she said, “Everyone is a beauty sticker, and they won’t engage in female competitions. I see this kind of thing. Hot search for Yan pressing or something, in fact, all the actors I work with have really become good friends after filming, so I will definitely not do things that hurt my friends, and neither will my team. She also revealed that she had privately explained to Yang Zi that it was not the team, saying that she wanted to send a Weibo response at the time, but Yang Zi asked her to protect herself and let the drama team deal with it. “She believes that it wasn’t me who did it, and she might as well. I’m afraid that some of the things I said on Weibo are not good for me and will hurt me.”

In addition, Mencius also praised Yang Zi as a very good person. He patiently explained and answered his own questions during filming. Mencius also said that he really likes Yang Zi very much.

Previously, when the TV series “Agarwood is like crumbs” first aired, the entry about Yang Zi being suppressed by Meng Ziyiyan, the female partner in the play, became a hot search, which caused heated discussions for a while.

“Agarwood is like crumbs” is directed by Guo Hu and Ren Haitao, starring Yang Zi and Cheng Yi, in which Meng Ziyi plays the role of Zhixi, and Yan Dan, played by Yang Zi, is the only blood twin lotus sister of the ancient family of four leaves Hanli . The play is adapted from Su Mo’s novel of the same name. It tells the story of Yingyuan, the emperor of the Six Realms, and the fairy of Hanli, Yan Dan, to join forces to declare war on evil forces, gradually solve past misunderstandings in the acquaintance of each other, and finally join hands to maintain the righteous path of the world and jointly protect the world. twists and turns.

Original title: Mencius responded to the hot search of “Yan Press” and said that he had explained to Yang Zi in private

